GPD WIN 4 is a handheld game console and notebook computer 2-in-1 product, equipped with AMD Ryzen 6800U processor with powerful graphics performance, and adopts slide keyboard design.

Entertainment work 2 in 1

GPD WIN 4 is equipped with a Ryzen 6800U processor with Zen 3+ architecture, which adopts 8-core and 16-thread configuration, with a base clock speed of 2.7GHz and a turbo clock speed up to 4.7GHz, and a Radeon 680M built-in display chip with RDNA2 architecture, with 12 groups Computing Units (CUs), with a clock speed up to 2.2GHz, and provide 16GB, 32GB and other capacity LPDDR5 memory options.

It has a 6-inch screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1080, a PCIe Gen 4×4 M.2 2280 slot, and a pre-loaded 512GB, 1TB or 2TB PCIe Gen 3×4 solid-state drive. Users can replace single-sided solid-state drives by themselves , or expand the storage capacity through a microSD card.

In the I/O function part, in addition to supporting wireless communication functions such as Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, there are also 1 set of USB 4 and USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A with a bandwidth of up to 40Gbps, and RJ can also be added through the expansion base -45 wired network, HDMI video output and 3 sets of USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, the power input is a USB Type-C terminal type.

The scheduled launch date of GPD WIN 4 is March 2023, and the scheduled price starts at HK$6,230 (approximately NT$24,850).