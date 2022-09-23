Slime Rancher 2 only debuted as an Early Access game yesterday, when the game was already live.

PC and Xbox consoles, and even released as Game Pass on day one. Still, it looks like the adorable game is off to a very good start, as developer Monomi Park CEO Nick Popovich has taken to Twitter to talk about the successful launch.

“The last hour was an order of magnitude more than our best sales day ever at Monomi Park,” Popovich said.

To continue the conversation, Popovich also added: “I have a daydream in my head that if the stars align, we could sell 100,000 copies of Slime Rancher 2 in the first 24 hours. We’re in Made it in less than 6 hours. Not sure where this crazy train is going, but appreciate the chance to ride it. Thank you so much everyone.

We’re currently reviewing Slime Rancher 2, but you can get in and play the game for yourself today on the platforms mentioned above.