Sloth Calendar 2023 Door 22 – Technology Sloth

Ho Ho Ho! And we open the twenty-second door of our lazy calendar advent calendar! And today there’s an Echo Pop in there! No fun. Some people noticed it, I thought it was funny. I hope one or two of you found the gag good, otherwise we’ll continue with something great as usual today. And so that there isn’t anything from Amazon again, I took out Netflix credit again. 25€ Netflix credit for those who already have everything or still need it. This is all the stuff this week that couldn’t make it to you before Christmas, but with the Netflix credit I can also send the code by email. And we’ll do it as always: Write a comment about which film or series you’re most likely to watch over the Christmas period.

And again the reminder that we are doing it differently this year than usual. To participate, you simply write a comment under the respective door video that you would like to participate and answer the question asked in the door video. Closing date for entries is 10 p.m. on the same day. Everyone please only make one comment, multiple participation comments under the same door video will result in disqualification. Then I let the random generator choose a comment and write a “Congratulations, please send me your address to (email address). Please respond quickly so that the package can be in the mail the next day, otherwise I will draw a new winner after 48 hours and the countdown will start again. And yes, I simply took most of the text from the year and adapted it slightly ;o)

For the detailed and extensive lazy calendar 2023 explanatory bear video with all the information:

