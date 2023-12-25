Home » Sloth Calendar 2023 Door 24 – Technology Sloth
Technology

Sloth Calendar 2023 Door 24 – Technology Sloth

by admin
Sloth Calendar 2023 Door 24 – Technology Sloth

Merry Christmas! We open the twenty-fourth door of the Faulentskalender Advent calendar. Tonight is Christmas Eve, it’s done, the last door has been opened. I hope everyone has eaten enough chocolate and everything else, is looking forward to tonight, is already stressed about packing something, cooking, traveling to the family home or whatever! But now to the big finale. Finally the time has come, after all these years I’ve signed up and it’s a first. There is a Playstation 5 in the disc version, but without a game, but there are also some demos here and there to pass the time or even to borrow a Playstation 5 game from a friend.

And again the reminder that we are doing it differently this year than usual. To participate, you simply write a comment under the respective door video that you would like to participate and answer the question asked in the door video. Closing date for entries is 10 p.m. on the same day. Everyone please only make one comment, multiple participation comments under the same door video will result in disqualification. Then I let the random generator choose a comment and write a “Congratulations, please send me your address to (email address). Please respond quickly so that the package can be in the mail the next day, otherwise I will draw a new winner after 48 hours and the countdown will start again. And yes, I simply took most of the text from the year and adapted it slightly ;o)

For the detailed and extensive lazy calendar 2023 explanatory bear video with all the information:

See also  Jimmy BX7 Pro buy cheap from 116€ (05/2023)

08

You may also like

Three-mode thin wireless mechanical keyboard/irocks K83BR unboxing

NASA begins streaming lasers from deep space

Need to recycle a gift? Small guide to...

Epic Games’ “The Outer Worlds: Astronaut’s Choice Edition”...

Helion buys solar power from private individuals: fixed...

They recover an iPhone 12 after 3 months...

Yakuza: Like a Dragon has sold 1.8 million...

These are the countries with the fastest internet:...

AI Pin, the cell phone replacement, already has...

ASRock launches the Linux version of AI QuickSet...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy