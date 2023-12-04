Sloth Calendar 2023 Door 4 – Technology Sloth

I wish you a good start into the week and we open the fourth door of the lazy calendar 2023. If some people still don’t have an Advent calendar, there’s another chance today! There is a second Star Wars Lego Advent calendar up for grabs. Perfect for people who forgot to get one or want to use Lego to pass the time until Christmas Eve. Thank you for making the lazy calendar possible again in 2023. I look forward to making you happy every year. I’m very excited about the comments on today’s question, although of course there can only be one correct answer, but I won’t be offended if you don’t write Episode 5.

And again the reminder that we are doing it differently this year than usual. To participate, you simply write a comment under the respective door video that you would like to participate and answer the question asked in the door video. Closing date for entries is 10 p.m. on the same day. Everyone please only make one comment, multiple participation comments under the same door video will result in disqualification. Then I let the random generator choose a comment and write a “Congratulations, please send me your address to (email address). Please respond quickly so that the package can be in the mail the next day, otherwise I will draw a new winner after 48 hours and the countdown will start again. And yes, I simply took most of the text from the year and adapted it slightly ;o)

For the detailed and extensive lazy calendar 2023 explanatory bear video with all the information:

