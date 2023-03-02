Home Technology Sloths Five Episode 589 – Nerd News
Technology

Sloths Five Episode 589 – Nerd News

by admin
Sloths Five Episode 589 – Nerd News

This week with:
– Xiaomi 13 series smartphones presented
– Nokia G22 mit Reperaturkit
– Motorola Rollable rizr Smartphone and Lenovo Rollable Notebook
– Samsung Exynos 1380 SoC
– congstar with multi-SIM
– Cell broadcast starts normal operation
– Price increase on Amazon Music Unlimited (really?)
News from Diablo IV and E3 without Nintendo
Entertainment of the week: The Orville season 3
– Altes TIE Advanced Shirt

The Orville bei Disney+ https://www.disneyplus.com/de-de/series/the-orville/xJDRPuAtRWxz

See also  【View】The real phone of the LG Rollable is exposed-ePrice.HK

You may also like

March 2, 2023

A Special Nintendo Switch Bundle Arrives Next Week...

Xiaomi is too foul, Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept...

Sustainability, efficiency, costs and our future

EU is rethinking the driver’s license: These changes...

8K TV, thin-size OLED exit 2023 Sony BRAVIA...

Playstation 5 finally available: prices, dealers & deals

Cambridge Audio CX Series Adds Black Edition New...

AI explains pictures: Microsoft’s Kosmos-1 solves visual puzzles

Cars under 15,000 euros, which ones should you...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy