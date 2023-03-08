Home Technology Sloths Five Episode 590 – Nerd News – Tech Sloth
Sloths Five Episode 590 – Nerd News – Tech Sloth

This week with:
– another thing MWC 2023
– ebay Germany will be free for private individuals
– BFH: Crypto profits must be taxed
– LG Cologne: DNS resolvers are liable for copyright infringement…
– NASA considers DART a success
– Where to go? Uh, Microsoft may hope in the EU
– Star Trek Discovery after 5th is over and the Mandalorian 3rd starts
Entertainment of the week: Let’s Dance
– Altes Supernaturals Qwertee

Broadcast with the mouse: how does the internet work?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fpqhjEtznVk

