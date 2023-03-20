Title: Sloths Five Episode 592 – Nerd News: This week’s technology highlights

Introduction:

Welcome to the 592nd issue of Sloths Five, your weekly source for nerd news and tech highlights. This week we cover exciting developments, from Samsung’s moon photo AI to the new Snapdragon 7+ Gen2 and The Mandalorian Season 3. Read on to learn more about these and other interesting developments in the world of technology!

Samsung and the moon photo AI:

Samsung recently unveiled a new artificial intelligence (AI) capable of creating high-resolution photos of the moon. The AI ​​uses machine learning to generate realistic and detailed lunar photographs from a collection of images of the moon taken with different cameras and telescopes. This technology could be of great use to amateur astronomers, allowing them to create more detailed images of the moon without resorting to expensive equipment.

OpenAI and GPT-4 and Microsoft:

The partnership between OpenAI and Microsoft continues to bear fruit as the two companies have worked together to develop the GPT-4, the latest model in the generative AI series. GPT-4 promises to be an even more powerful and versatile AI than its predecessor GPT-3. While the exact applications and capabilities of the GPT-4 are still under wraps, expectations for this AI model are already high.

Qualcomm presents Snapdragon 7+ Gen2:

Qualcomm has unveiled its latest chipset, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen2. The new chipset is said to offer higher performance and energy efficiency than its predecessor. Improvements include improved CPU performance, a faster GPU, and updated camera and video technology. The Snapdragon 7+ Gen2 is expected to power a number of mid-range smartphones to be launched later this year.

Vulnerability in Exynos modems:

A vulnerability in Samsung’s Exynos modems was recently discovered, allowing attackers to access sensitive information and potentially compromise devices. Samsung has since released a security update that fixes the vulnerability. Samsung device users who might be affected by this vulnerability should ensure they update their device to protect themselves from possible attacks.

Huawei P60 & Mate X3 presentation, as well as Redmi Note 12 “Launch” incoming:

Several new smartphones were introduced this week. Huawei has unveiled the P60 and the Mate X3, while Xiaomi has announced the “launch” of the Redmi Note 12. The Huawei P60 is said to come with an improved camera and a powerful processor, while the Mate X3 relies on the foldable design of the Mate X series. The Redmi Note 12, on the other hand, is expected to be an affordable smartphone with impressive specs for its price range. All three devices are promising newcomers to the smartphone market and it will be interesting to see how they stack up against the competition.

Diablo IV Beta Launched:

There is exciting news for gaming fans as the long-awaited Diablo IV beta has finally launched. Developed by Blizzard Entertainment, the game is the fourth installment in the hugely successful Diablo series and brings with it a host of new features and gameplay improvements. Those who participate in the beta have the opportunity to test the game before the official release and provide valuable feedback on optimization and bug fixes.

Entertainment of the Week: The Mandalorian Season 3:

The third season of The Mandalorian has finally made its way to Disney+, offering fans of the series a new round of adventures in a galaxy far, far away. Set in the Star Wars universe, the series has grown into a huge success since its initial release in 2019, offering a fresh perspective on the classic saga. Check out the latest season on Disney+: https://www.disneyplus.com/de-de/series/the-mandalorian/3jLIGMDYINqD

Altes Ghost in the Shell Qwertee:

As the last highlight of the week, we want to present you a special treat for all fans of Ghost in the Shell. The cult anime now has a limited Qwerty shirt that skilfully combines nostalgia and modern design elements. The shirt is a must-have for all Ghost in the Shell lovers and makes a great gift for friends and family who appreciate the classic series.

Conclusion:

That was the nerd news and technology highlights of this week in Sloth Five Episode 592. From AI developments to new smartphone models to exciting gaming and entertainment offers, there is something for every technology enthusiast. Don’t forget to stay up to date by visiting our blog regularly so you don’t miss any exciting news. Until next time!