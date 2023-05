This week with:

– HTC introduces the U23 Pro

– EU approves Microsoft’s ActivisionBlizzard acquisition

– Samsung will probably stay with Google as the default search engine

– NASA awards Artemis V lander to Blue Origin

– BlizzCon will be held offline

– Matter 1.1, Classifieds and Starcruiser will be retired

– Amazon is working on Lord of the Rings game

– Futurama Staffel 11 incoming

– So the ones before that are entertainment of the week ;o)

– Highs Pikachu Qwertee

