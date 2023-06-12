Sloths Five Episode 604 – Nerd News – Tech Sloth

20
This week with:
– Apple Vision Pro and WWDC 2023
– vivo stops selling smartphones in Germany
– Reddit “strike” via paid APIs
– Amazon returns purchase instead of a warehouse deal
– Logitech G statt Blue
– Xbox Showcase, Star Wars: Ahsoka und Witcher 3 Termine & Teaser
– Entertainment of the week: Picard Day, Avatar 2 or Jurassic Park
– Sloth Fitness Club Shirt
