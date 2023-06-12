Home » Sloths Five Episode 604 – Nerd News – Tech Sloth
Technology

Sloths Five Episode 604 – Nerd News – Tech Sloth

by admin
Sloths Five Episode 604 – Nerd News – Tech Sloth

This week with:
– Apple Vision Pro and WWDC 2023
– vivo stops selling smartphones in Germany
– Reddit “strike” via paid APIs
– Amazon returns purchase instead of a warehouse deal
– Logitech G statt Blue
– Xbox Showcase, Star Wars: Ahsoka und Witcher 3 Termine & Teaser
Entertainment of the week: Picard Day, Avatar 2 or Jurassic Park
– Sloth Fitness Club Shirt

See also  505 Games released the latest trailer videos of more than ten games including "Hundred Heroes" and "Night City Rhapsody" on TGS22 | Game Corner | Digital

You may also like

New measures are causing user numbers to skyrocket

14 years of Berlusconi on social media told...

“Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077: Free Illusion” world’s...

Climate activists: Scholz still thinks past-generation pasting campaigns...

This is how artificial intelligence helps in content...

14 years of Berlusconi on social media told...

ChatGPT for iOS works with Shortcut! Upgrade iPhone...

Garmin smartwatches at Media Markt and Saturn: Up...

Is iOS 17 a battery drain?Measure the battery...

AOC’s new QLED U8030 series: a new generation...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy