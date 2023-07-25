Sloths Five Episode 610 – Nerd News – Tech Sloth

This week with:

– Samsung Foldable and Co incoming

– Beats Studio Pro released

– Netflix reports increasing subscription numbers after crackdown on account sharing

– Intel NUCs will continue to be operated by ASUS and Endgame is on hold

– Sony Access Controller available for pre-order and Project Q Leak

– Blizzard brings games to Steam and Jagged Alliance 3

– Trailers for One Piece, TWD Daryl Dixon, The Marvels and Babylon 5 appear on Blu-ray

– Entertainment of the week: Shadow and Bone Season 2

– Cookie Monster Threadless Shirt

Shadow and Bone bei Netflix:

similar posts

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

