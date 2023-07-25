Home » Sloths Five Episode 610 – Nerd News – Tech Sloth
Sloths Five Episode 610 – Nerd News – Tech Sloth

by admin
This week with:
– Samsung Foldable and Co incoming
– Beats Studio Pro released
– Netflix reports increasing subscription numbers after crackdown on account sharing
– Intel NUCs will continue to be operated by ASUS and Endgame is on hold
– Sony Access Controller available for pre-order and Project Q Leak
– Blizzard brings games to Steam and Jagged Alliance 3
– Trailers for One Piece, TWD Daryl Dixon, The Marvels and Babylon 5 appear on Blu-ray
Entertainment of the week: Shadow and Bone Season 2
– Cookie Monster Threadless Shirt

Shadow and Bone bei Netflix:

