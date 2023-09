This week with:

– Amazon with AI and hardware announcements

– Prime Video from 2024 with advertising or more expensive

– Qualcomm releases Snapdragon 7s Gen 2

– Microsoft shows Copilot and Surface updates

– Intel spoilert zum 14th Mobile Meteor Lake

– Gigaset files for bankruptcy

– Federal government initiates plan without Chinese hardware on the internet

– Osiris-Rex probe brings sample

– Entertainment of the Week: The Super Mario Bros. Movie

– New Star Wars shirt

similar posts

Share this: Twitter

Facebook