This week with:

– Xiaomi 14 presented in China

– Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and X Elite

– AMD and Nvidia are also planning PC ARM chips

– Spotify is planning a new compensation model

– Twitter with new Premium Ultra Max Plus subscription

– Lenovo Techworld with smartwatchphone concept

– Satya Nadella also regrets the end of Windows Phone, Huawei notebook and Apple October event

– Entertainment of the week: BlackBerry

– New Walmart sunglasses

similar posts

Share this: Facebook

X