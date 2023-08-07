Slow Internet? Tips to restore the connection

Connectivity is today a fundamental element for carrying out any personal and professional activity: how to solve small anomalies and slow Internet?

We all know how much the Internet has become a fundamental component of our daily lives. There are those who use it for leisure, for example to watch TV series in streaming, and those who cannot do without it for work reasons (just think of workers in smart working). However, if your connection slows down, there is a serious problem that needs to be addressed as soon as possible. In this article, therefore, we will see together what to do if the Internet is slow.

Check with a speed test

First of all, it is important to understand how slow the connection actually is. To do this, we can use one of many speed tests available online. These tools, available for free, measure the download and upload speed of our connection, providing us with precise and detailed data.

A result lower than the speed promised by our provider could indicate a problem, but it could also depend on the number of devices connected to the network. If the cause of the slowness of navigation can be attributed to the provider, it is possible to evaluate alternative proposals, referring to home Internet offers presented by other operators.

Slow Internet? Reset your router

If the speed test reveals that our connection is slower than expected, and it doesn’t depend on a disservice from the provider, the cause could be the router. We can try to fix the issue by resetting it, and sometimes this simple gesture can work wonders. How you do it? Just press the appropriate button, if present, or alternatively unplug the appliance from the electrical outlet, wait a couple of minutes and plug it back in again.

If the problem persists, a hard reset may be required. In that case, it will be essential to follow the instructions provided by the router manufacturer, to avoid accidentally deleting the settings.

Change the repeater channel

If our router works properly, the connection can be slowed down by some interference from other electronic devices in the house. Interference may also be caused by Wi-Fi networks close to ours, which use the same channel as our repeater to send data.

To verify this circumstance, we can use a spectrum analyzer, capable of detecting the interference present in the domestic environment. The latter could come from devices such as microwave ovens, baby monitors and security cameras, just to name a few concrete examples. In any case, it may be useful to change the frequency of the router by accessing its settings via the appropriate online management page.

Set up a faster DNS

Another way to improve the speed of our connection is to change the DNS, or the Domain Name System. Internet providers assign a specific DNS to their customers by default, but this is not always the fastest or most reliable. Fortunately, there are many public DNS that we can use for free, such as those offered by Google o Cloudflare.

These services are often faster and more secure than DNS provided by providers; therefore, it is worth a try. Also in this case, the change of DNS takes place by accessing the router settings, therefore it is advisable to always read the instruction booklet supplied with the device.