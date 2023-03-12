The independent game publisher PLAYISM announced that the team White Owls led by game producer SWERY and Grounding led by Yukio Futaki jointly developed the slow-paced debt repayment life suspense game “The Good Life” new DLC “Want to know more about the rainforest” Town’s Secret Expansion Pack”, which has been launched on Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC (Steam/Microsoft Store) platforms.

In the chapter of “The Good Life”, the player plays the role of “Naomi”, a freelance reporter who has a lot of debts, and lives in the world ‘s happiest town “Rainforest Town”. The secrets hidden in this small town.

In the latest DLC “Want to Know More about the Secrets of Rainforest Town Expansion Pack”, the team added 12 side missions to supplement the remaining puzzles in “The Good Life”. Players will become Naomi, put down the wine glass, become active as a reporter again, and meet friends, take photos, cook together, arrange a secret date…even save someone’s life? ! Through this DLC, players will have a glimpse of the hidden things in the rainforest town that have not been described in “The Good Life”.

※ Some side missions included in the “Want to know more about the secret expansion pack of Rainforest Town” can only be played after clearing the main chapter

In addition, to commemorate the release of the DLC, the official release of “The Good Life The Good Life” Steam version and Nintendo Switch version is a limited-time 40% discount from March 9th to March 16th at 2 o’clock. Players can now use this game through Steam and Nintendo eshop page query.

“The Good Life” DLC “I want to know more about the secret expansion pack of Rainforest Town” has been launched on Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC (Steam/Microsoft Store) platforms.