When it comes to e-sports desktops, in addition to powerful hardware specifications and cool appearance, it is not surprising that they have a huge volume. But MSI doesn’t think so. The MSI MPG Trident series has become the answer to breaking the stereotype of “gaming desktop = large and space-consuming”.

In addition to the smaller size compared to general gaming desktops and even general computer hosts, the internal hardware specifications are also at the gaming level. Take the MSI MPG Trident 3 12th introduced out of the box in this article. For example, it is equipped with a combination of the 12th generation Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, which is in line with the mainstream performance of running 3A-level masterpieces.

The overall size of MSI MPG Trident 3 12th is less than 5 liters, which is half of the 10 liter volume of its sister MSI MPG Trident X 12th in the same series. It is hard to imagine this gaming desktop with high performance and complete computer functions.

The super compact gaming desktop MSI MPG Trident 3 12th is here! In addition to maintaining a volume of less than 5 liters, the internal hardware has also been fully upgraded, and the performance will not disappoint players!

Because of its extremely small size, MSI MPG Trident 3 12th is not only suitable for use with ordinary computer monitors, but also very suitable for direct placement in the living room with a TV with a larger screen, and it can also bring more shocking sound and light effects for games.

Game console-level compact size, breaking your imagination of gaming desktops

In the past, in order to pursue excellent e-sports game performance, but at the same time do not want a huge host to take up space, they can only choose relatively smaller e-sports laptops, but relatively, they have to pay a higher budget. In order to obtain the same performance as the same level desktop.

The smaller MSI MPG Trident 3 12th has become the best choice for players who want to simplify the space while satisfying the top gaming experience.

MSI MPG Trident 3 12th maintains the design thinking of the series with both modern simplicity and a sense of technology. The side of the fuselage is equipped with a large area of ​​geometric cutting design to enrich the visual experience. The eye-catching RGB lights also extend along the three sides. Make clean lines.

The overall design of MSI MPG Trident 3 12th continues the consistent style of the series. In addition to the slimmer main body, the front of the fuselage is also beveled to create a design style that meets modern aesthetics. Lighting is also one of the highlights of the exterior design. Through Mystic Light integrated in MSI Center, we can easily customize the lighting color and dynamic effect we want, creating a unique e-sports atmosphere is as simple as that.

On the side of the fuselage, you can see the exquisite hairline treatment, as well as the dragon soul shield emblem representing the belief in e-sports.

The air inlets on the side and bottom of the fuselage are also designed with irregular geometric shapes, which add a little dynamism to the fuselage.

In addition to the connection port on the rear side of the fuselage, the front connection area on the front of the fuselage also provides a complete interface, which is convenient for players to quickly connect to various types of gaming equipment.

MSI MPG Trident 3 12th not only has a compact body size, but also allows us to more flexibly decide where to place it. At the same time, in addition to horizontally laying the main unit, it can also be placed upright through the included bracket, which is relatively less occupied. space.

In addition, in addition to the connection port on the rear side of the fuselage, MSI MPG Trident 3 12th is also designed with a front connection area, providing two sets of USB A, one set of USB C, and independent headphone and microphone ports, which is convenient for us to quickly connect to the flash drive, External devices such as game handles and headset microphones.

In addition to horizontal placement, MSI MPG Trident 3 12th also comes with a stand base, which allows the main unit to be placed upright without taking up much space.

The interior space is compact, equipped with the second-generation Silent Storm cooling system to bring more stable performance

The size of MSI MPG Trident 3 12th is less than 5 liters. It is conceivable that it is not a small challenge to put various high-performance hardware components inside.

It is not easy to consider heat dissipation and stability in a narrow and small body. MSI has also designed an exclusive “Second Generation Silent Storm Cooling System” for this purpose. In addition to the CPU, GPU and power supply The heat-prone components are divided into different independent air chambers to avoid mutual influence, and through the good airflow guide design, the waste heat generated during the operation of the host can be quickly carried out to ensure that the system maintains a uniform temperature and stability.

Remove the case of MSI MPG Trident 3 12th, you can find that the extremely limited internal space is filled with various components, but for better heat dissipation, the CPU and GPU are separated into different blocks to avoid running time The thermal energy will affect each other.

In the processor block, you can see a large fan with a large area of ​​heat sinks and heat pipes, in order to more efficiently discharge heat from the fuselage.

The 12th generation Intel Core i7 processor hybrid architecture has excellent performance, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 meets the needs of mainstream games

Despite its small size, the MSI MPG Trident 3 12th is an out-and-out gaming-grade desktop. The version tested out of the box is equipped with the 12th generation Intel Core i7-12700 processor, which has a 12-core 20-thread architecture with 8 P-cores and 4 E-cores, and its performance is better than that of the previous generation. Same class processor.

View MSI MPG Trident 3 12th through CPU-Z using the Intel Core i7-12700 processor, using Alder Lake generation 8 P-core and 4 E-Core 12-core 20-thread hybrid architecture, the highest power is 65W, three-order The cache is 25MB. In addition, the memory is equipped with 32GB DDR4-3200 specification, which has a certain level of performance.

In terms of independent graphics cards, it is also equipped with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12GB GDDR6 specifications with mainstream performance and excellent cost performance, which can meet the smooth running requirements of 3A masterpieces on the market.

A list of the MSI MPG Trident 3 12th system information tested this time.

The built-in discrete graphics card is a version of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12GB GDDR6, with a transmission bandwidth of up to 360 GB/s.

CrystalDiskInfo View the built-in SSD is the PC SN730 NVMe SSD launched by WD, with a capacity of 1TB and a transfer specification of PCIe Gen 3 x4.

Use PCMARK 10 to evaluate the overall performance of MSI MPG Trident 3 12th. The standard model PCMARK 10 scored 7354 points, ranking 92% of all tested platforms; PCMARK 10 EXPRSS scored 6427 points, ranking among all tested platforms 96%; PCMARK 10 EXTENDED mode scored 9345 points, ranking 89% of all tested platforms.

GeekBench 5 evaluates the computing performance of the MSI MPG Trident 3 12th processor. The single-core score is 1787, the multi-core score is 11638, and the independent OpenCL score is 92368.

Through CINEBENCH R20, MSI MPG Trident 3 12th’s processor computing performance was evaluated, and a score of 6425cb was obtained. CINEBENCH R23 single-core was 1851 points, and multi-core was 14175 points.

In 3DMARK, the FIRE STRIKE mode, which tests the running performance of mainstream 3A masterpieces, scored 18707 points, the Time Spy mode of Direct X 12 performance test scored 8753 points, and the Port Royal mode of real-time ray tracing performance scored 4861 points. The new addition adopts DirectX 12 Ultimate API development The Speed ​​Way mode scored 1581 points, and the overall performance is above the standard.

Run the benchmark test for the SSD equipped with MSI MPG Trident 3 12th. The left side of the picture shows the results of CrystalDiskMArk. The sequential read is 3411 MB/s, and the sequential write is 3092 MB/s; the right side of the picture is the result of ATTO Disk Benchmark, which reads The speed is up to about 3000 MB/s, and the write is up to about 2580 MB/s.

Good gaming performance

In addition to the basic performance benchmark tool test, we also selected several 3A-level masterpieces that support real-time ray tracing to actually test the performance of MSI MPG Trident 3 12th in games, including “Tomb Raider: Shadow”, “Long March 5” and “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077”, plus the performance test of the Japanese RPG “Final Fantasy XV”, for your reference.

The results of the built-in benchmark test of “Tomb Raider: Shadow” have an average frame rate of 129 when the image setting is the highest but real-time ray tracing is not turned on. If the same setting is turned on and real-time ray tracing is turned on, the average frame rate is 93 grades.

“Long March 5” sets all images to automatic. Using the built-in benchmark test, the average frame rate is 60 when real-time ray tracing is not turned on. If real-time ray tracing is turned on, the average frame rate is also 60, but the maximum and minimum frame rates are different. A certain decline.

“Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” uses the built-in benchmark test. When the default setting is “Extreme”, the average FPS is 25.15; if the default setting is changed to “Ray Tracing: Highest”, the average FPS rises to 41.41.

Using the benchmark test tool of “Final Fantasy XV” to measure, under the standard quality setting, the result of 10485 points and Very High performance is obtained; when the setting is adjusted to high quality, the result of 7710 points and High performance is obtained.

E-sports desktop machines also have “mobility”, and the top game experience is not limited

For a long time, MSI’s gaming desktop series has a very diverse range of products. Among them, the MSI MPG Trident series is particularly eye-catching due to its compact size and unique shape. The size is almost the same as the MSI MPG Trident 3 next-generation game console. The 12th can be called an e-sports desktop machine with “action power”.

In addition to being able to be more flexibly placed in different spaces at home, if you meet up with friends for a LAN Party (or make an appointment for next year’s WirForce?), the compact host can be directly stuffed into a normal backpack and taken away easily. , has the same portability as a gaming laptop, but with better relative performance.

The MSI MPG Trident 3 12th, which can be placed upright, can save space on the desktop, and its modern and technological appearance is also very eye-catching.

At first glance, MSI MPG Trident 3 12th looks not far from the size of PS5, but in fact it is an out-and-out high-performance gaming desktop. Excellent performance can bring players an excellent gaming experience.

When it comes to performance, MSI MPG Trident 3 12th can definitely be regarded as the representative of “a small sparrow with all five internal organs”. In addition to the excellent performance of the 12th generation Intel Core i7 processor, it is directly stuffed into the fuselage. The vulgar NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 discrete graphics card, it is not difficult to see its computing power from the previous performance evaluation, and it is basically not a problem to play 3A masterpieces smoothly.

In addition to powerful performance, MSI MPG Trident 3 12th is even more commendable. It can still create independent air chamber separation and smooth air convection cooling effect in such a limited space chassis. The Silent Storm cooling system is really well-deserved. You can enjoy the game to the fullest without worrying about system overheating and performance degradation, and there is no annoying fan running noise that will affect the user experience.

For players who are familiar with computer hardware, are willing to spend time matching various components, and insist on the highest CP value, perhaps a DIY host will be a better choice, but relatively if you are not familiar with hardware, you hope that the computer can be “uploaded” as soon as you buy it. Ordinary gamers who start to play video games will be more suitable to choose a mini game console like MSI MPG Trident 3 12th, which can enjoy the same operating advantages as next-generation game consoles, and the hardware specifications in place at one time can also bring good results. gaming experience.

Model: Xiaoxixi

Special thanks to: MSI