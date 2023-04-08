5 recommended waterproof mobile phones below 15,000 yuan

As the temperature gradually starts to warm up, the days that represent summer are not far away. When it comes to summer, of course, water activities to cool off the summer heat come to mind. For mobile phone users, the support of waterproof and dustproof not only makes users have no worries when playing in the water, but also does not have to worry about damage to the mobile phone when encountering water splashing accidents in daily life. Therefore, it is also one of the favorite features of modern mobile phone users.

However, although most of the flagship high-end mobile phones generally support waterproof and dustproof, what if you don’t have so much purchase budget? In today’s article, we will recommend 5 waterproof mobile phones below 15,000 yuan, so that the petty bourgeoisie can enjoy the convenience of waterproof mobile phones without spending a lot of money.

(The following models are sorted by market price from low to high)

1. Sony Xperia 10 IV

As one of the first brands to launch waterproof mobile phones, all models launched by Sony in recent years support IP65 / 68 waterproof and dustproof, even the mid-level Xperia 10 IV is no exception. The Xperia 10 IV is a fairly light phone, weighing only 161g, which is very suitable for consumers who don’t like the phone to be too heavy; but it is light, and the battery capacity is 5000 mAh, which is larger than the previous generation.

The Xperia 10 IV is equipped with a 6-inch 21:9 ratio FHD+ OLED screen panel, uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core processor, and has a built-in 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space. The phone can expand a microSD memory card up to 1TB through three card slots. In terms of cameras, the Xperia 10 IV has a built-in three-lens main camera, which is an 8-megapixel 16mm ultra-wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel 27mm OIS standard lens, and an 8-megapixel 54mm telephoto lens. The front camera is 8 million pixels. .

The price of Sony Xperia 10 IV is 12,990 yuan, and the current market price is 8,500 yuan. Click me to check the latest quotation.

2. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

Samsung’s mid-range A-series waterproof mobile phone Galaxy A54 5G, which was launched in Taiwan in late March, continues the IP67 waterproof and dustproof specifications of the previous generation, and the appearance is changed to a full-flat back cover and independent camera lens design similar to the S23 series. The A54 5G uses a 6.4-inch 120Hz FHD+ Super AMOLED screen panel and uses a Samsung Exynos 1380 octa-core processor. It provides two built-in capacity versions of 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. The phone has a built-in 5000 mAh battery capacity and supports 25W fast charging .

In addition, the A54 5G main camera uses a 50-megapixel F1.8 OIS standard lens, a 12-megapixel F2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 32-megapixel F2.2 front camera; In addition to supporting NFC and Samsung Wallet, it can also add Easy Card, which is very convenient for commuters.

The price of Galaxy A54 5G 6GB+128GB is 13,990 yuan, and the current market price is 11,900 yuan. Click me to check the latest quotation.

The price of Galaxy A54 5G 8GB+256GB is 15,990 yuan, and the current market price is 12,900 yuan. Click me to check the latest quotation.

3. Nokia X30 5G

The X30 5G launched by Nokia in October last year focuses on environmental sustainability. In addition to using recycled plastic and aluminum alloy to make the body, it also retains the IP67 waterproof and dustproof function. It uses a 6.43-inch 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED screen and supports screen fingerprint unlocking; the phone is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, equipped with 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS2.2 storage space. In addition, the X30 5G uses a 4200 mAh capacity battery and supports 33W fast charging.

The Nokia X30 5G uses a dual-camera system. The 50-megapixel main camera supports optical anti-shake, and there is also a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The front camera part is equipped with a 16-megapixel photosensitive element, which can support 4-in-1 large-pixel function.

The price of Nokia X30 5G is 15,990 yuan, and the current market price is 13,200 yuan. Click me to check the latest quotation.

Google Pixel 7

Google’s annual flagship phone Pixel 7 launched in October last year also supports IP68 waterproof and dustproof. It uses a 6.3-inch FHD+ resolution 90Hz refresh rate flat OLED screen and a built-in screen fingerprint unlocking module. In addition, the Pixel 7 is equipped with Google’s own Tensor G2 processor, and is equipped with two capacity combinations of 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. The phone has a built-in 4355 mAh battery capacity and supports 21W fast charging.

The camera has always been the strong point of the Pixel series. The Pixel 7 uses a dual-lens main camera configuration, including a 50-megapixel OIS standard lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and is equipped with a laser focusing module; the front camera is 1080 million pixels.

Google Pixel 7 8GB+128GB is priced at 18,990 yuan, and the current market price is 13,890 yuan. Click me to check the latest price.

Google Pixel 7 8GB+256GB is priced at 21,990 yuan, and the current market price is 17,000 yuan. Click me to check the latest price.

Apple iPhone SE 3

The current iPhones generally support IP67 or higher waterproof and dustproof, but it is not so easy to find new models with a price below 15,000. Fortunately, there is also the iPhone SE. The iPhone SE 3 launched last year is equipped with the same A15 bionic processor as the iPhone 13 series, and the other specifications are very similar to the previous generation iPhone SE, including a built-in 4.7-inch Retina HD screen, Touch ID, and a 12-megapixel single-lens camera , a 7-megapixel front-facing camera, and a battery capacity of 1821 mAh. The difference is that the iPhone SE 3 supports 5G for the first time, and it also supports fast charging, which can charge half of the phone’s power in half an hour.

The price of iPhone SE 3 64GB is 14,900 yuan.