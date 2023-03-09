New continuous blast machines only work with as much energy as is actually needed.

Walther Trowal’s tumble belt continuous shot blast machines process forged chassis parts.

At the GIFA 2023, Walther Trowal will be showing the THM series tumble belt continuous blast machines with the Smart Abrasive option for the first time. By specifically controlling the amount of blasting media conveyed, Walther Trowal significantly reduces the energy requirement and extends the service life of both the blasting media and the entire system.

Large continuous blasting systems with several turbines have always worked with an excess of blasting media in the circuit to ensure that all parts are perfectly blasted.

Walther Trowal has now developed the Smart Abrasive option for the THM 700 and THM 900 blasting systems, which are equipped with up to four turbines. It adapts the flow rate of the blasting agent in the entire circuit to the characteristics of each type of workpiece. If, for procedural reasons, only a lower blasting power is required, it reduces the flow rate via the turbines and also the speed of the screw conveyors accordingly.

On the one hand, this regulation saves energy. On the other hand, it extends the service life of the blasting agent because it is circulated in the system less often. For the same reason, it increases the service life of the entire system and reduces the maintenance effort.

For each type of workpiece, tests are used to determine which parameters – including the speed of the turbines and the blasting agent throughput – lead to the desired result. This results in recipe families that are stored in the system.

Typical areas of application for the THM systems are parts for the automotive industry, for example forged aluminum chassis parts such as wishbones, steering knuckles or swivel bearings. More and more manufacturers of die-cast or forged parts made of aluminum are also using this material as a blasting medium for these workpieces. With it, the surface of the workpieces can be processed very gently.

Meik Seidler, sales manager for vibratory finishing and blasting technology at Walther Trowal, sees an increasing need for the large blasting systems: “With the increasing proportion of hybrid and electric vehicles, more high-strength chassis parts will be manufactured in the future, because the higher vehicle weight and the higher torques in the drive train more strong parts needed. Here the Smart Abrasive THMs are the economical solution.”

The technology: THM tumble conveyor systems

The THM tumble conveyor systems are designed both for bulk goods and for complex, sensitive individual parts. THM throughput systems have clear advantages, especially with sensitive workpieces: In the machine, the workpieces are distributed over the length of the trough. The individual parts do not collide with each other, but touch each other slightly at most. In addition, they do not fall on top of each other, but roll gently on the polyurethane coating of the trough bars. In this way, the troughed belt system ensures that the workpieces leave the system undamaged.

Walther Trowal at GIFA 2023

Dusseldorf, June 12 to 16, 2023

Halle 15 / Stand D15

About Walther Trowal

Surface technology from the inventor of tumbling

Walther Trowal has been developing and producing process solutions for surface treatment since 1931. Starting with vibratory finishing technology – the term “Trowalizing” is derived from “Trommel Walther” – Walther Trowal has continuously expanded the range of products. This resulted in a variety of systems and machines for vibratory finishing and blasting as well as for the coating of mass-produced small parts.

With the invention of new processes such as drag finishing or processes for processing additively manufactured parts, the company has repeatedly demonstrated its high level of innovation.

Walther Trowal implements complete system solutions that can be seamlessly integrated into the customer’s interlinked production processes. This includes the entire process technology adapted to the specific requirements of the workpieces, in which machines and process resources complement each other perfectly.

Since every workpiece and every production process places special demands on the process technology, the experienced specialists in the test department work together with the customer to develop the optimum process technology in each case. The result: Workpieces with surfaces that correspond exactly to the specifications – with short processing times and high reproducibility.

Walther Trowal is one of the few manufacturers that develops and manufactures both the machines and all the processing equipment for vibratory finishing technology themselves … on the one hand the abrasives made of plastic or ceramic, on the other hand the compounds.

The product range also includes the peripheral equipment for handling the workpieces such as lifting and tipping equipment, conveyor belts or roller conveyors, as well as dryers for the vibratory finishing systems and systems for treating the process water.

Walther Trowal conserves valuable resources and contributes to sustainability in industrial production with exchange programs for wearing parts, in which, for example, work containers move in a constant cycle. The fast support and the worldwide repair and maintenance service ensure the high availability of the systems.

Walther Trowal supplies customers in a wide variety of industries around the world, for example in the automotive and aircraft industries, medical technology and the wind energy industry.

