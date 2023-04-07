The smart city model is known to be based on cities becoming more sustainable and efficient. Technologies are used to optimize a city’s infrastructure, services and resources in order to create a future that is as sustainable as possible.

This model is supported by platforms such as the smart city app Tiptapp, which wants to make recycling and recycling in cities smarter and more time-saving. In concrete terms: The company, based in Sweden, wants to avoid unnecessary car journeys by connecting people with each other and thus push the circular economy.



Smart cities meets circular economy

By implementing smart city concepts, cities can help to create a circular economy – especially with regard to the reuse of resources, there is great potential to positively influence the economic model. This can be done, for example, through intelligent waste management and recycling systems, which ideally reduce waste and reuse valuable materials.

Digital marketplace aims to improve waste problem

Tiptapp has dedicated itself to this goal of making recycling in cities smarter and more time-saving. According to the provider, after a request for help has been uploaded via photo, users usually receive offers after 17 seconds from people who have the time and opportunity to take on the task.

Traffic can also be optimized through the introduction of transport systems and ridesharing, the combining or dividing of car journeys.

Connect car journeys instead of banning them in smart cities

Ridesharing is another way smart cities can support a circular economy. It connects people to combine car journeys and can help reduce urban traffic, cut emissions and optimize car use.

Many OnDemand services are driven by mobile applications and artificial intelligence, which helps reduce traffic congestion. Tiptapp saves trips by outsourcing everyday tasks. The app offers quick and easy help with deliveries, shopping and moving.

It is also possible to recycle items of any size. For example, people who have the time and access to a vehicle will transport a second-hand purchase from eBay classifieds when they would be driving in the specified direction anyway. In this way, the helpers can earn something extra quickly and easily. In the app, requests for help are uploaded by photo and can be viewed by many people in the same city.

Circular economy of the future: Digital and connected

Smart cities can also provide a platform for the exchange of information and ideas between businesses, communities and residents. For example, a crowdsourcing model at Tiptapp lets users see when someone needs help transporting a sofa or recycling bulky waste. This allows you to integrate the task into your daily schedule for an extra income.