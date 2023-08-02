Smart garden tools: save now on robotic lawnmowers & co

PR/Business Insider

Even if the weather isn’t quite playing along – it’s still summer and there’s a lot to do in the garden. You will enjoy your time outside all the more in a well-kept garden. But that requires a lot of work: the lawn has to be mowed, plants have to be watered and so that you feel completely comfortable, the right atmosphere and sufficient security should also be provided. It’s a good thing that smart home products are no longer just for indoor use. There are now numerous smart garden tools for outside. And thanks to a discount campaign at Tink* you can currently save a lot of money when buying. You can find out what the top deals are below.

Gardena Smart Sileno City: robotic lawnmower with free garage and cordless grass and shrub shears

When mowing the lawn, a robotic lawnmower like the Gardena Smart Sileno City support. This is available from Tink including garage and grass and hedge shears for 979.00 euros.* If you were to buy the parts individually, the price would be around 1,065.00 euros, so this offer is definitely worth it in terms of price. The small garden helper creates areas of up to 600 square meters and ensures a healthy lawn. The smart garden tool can be controlled via app or voice, and the garage also provides protection from the weather. A battery-powered grass and hedge trimmer is also included, so that edge areas and hedge bushes can also be trimmed and shaped.

Precise, systematic mowing in medium-sized gardens One of the quietest robotic lawnmowers with 57 decibels Easily manages inclines of up to 35 percent

Eve Aqua (2022): Irrigation computer in the top deal

Your plants need regular watering to stay green and juicy. A smart irrigation control system can help here. Eve Aqua turns your outdoor tap into a smart water source. Irrigation can be set manually via iPhone, Siri or directly on the device, or automatically via a schedule. During the garden event at Tink there are Irrigation clock for 109.95 euros.* You save over 20 percent compared to buying them individually.

Netatmo outdoor camera in a set of two

So that you feel completely comfortable in your garden, you should also ensure sufficient security – especially if you have some smart gardening tools in use. Surveillance cameras like these are ideal Netatmo Outdoor Security Camera – in a double pack it costs just at Tink 379,95 Euro.* The price for a single camera is currently around 220.00 euros, so this is an absolute top deal.

Integrated outdoor lamp and motion detection up to 20 meters 1080 pixel full HD resolution Distinguishes between people, animals and vehicles

During the discount campaign at Tink*, numerous other smart home products are also available at reduced prices. For example, you provide with one Set of three Philips Hue spots including bridge for a total of 259.95 euros* for great lighting in the garden. You can get the price by entering the coupon code “PH20” at checkout. For For 239.95 euros you get the Netatmo weather station including wind and rain sensor* and always have an eye on the weather.

