A day of presentations to confirm to the market that, among the manufacturers on track to compete for the favors of digital gadget enthusiasts, there is also Oppo. The Chinese house, during the ritual appointment with its “Hymn Day”, over the years the scene of excellent debuts (see the proprietary MariSilicon X NPU and the first Find N folding smartphone) touched keys known and common to the giants of the consumer tech world , ranging in its various announcements from entertainment to productivity to get to more “social” topics such as health. With a common denominator for the products and technologies being released: a user experience that wants (and in some ways “must”) be even smarter. The recipe for winning? Also in this case the main ingredient is in fact the same as in other vendors, namely the ecosystem, which in the case of Oppo has about one million developers and creators who have distributed products and services through the company’s platforms and leverages initiatives such as the Research Institute Innovation Accelerator to find new solutions in the fields of accessible technology and digital health.

The second generation foldables

Find N2, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ custom chipset, and Find N2 Flip, driven by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform: these are the commercial names of the awaited new second-generation foldables, with the latter boasting the title of first smartphone foldable by Oppo with clamshell form factor to be distributed also on the global market, including Europe, starting from the beginning of 2023. During the presentation of the new devices to the press, the emphasis was explicitly made by Billy Zhang, President of the Overseas Sales and Services division : “foldable smartphones are one of the most important product segments for Oppo and we will continue to invest in it”. If it is not a declaration of challenge to the various Samsung, Huawei, Tcl and so on, it looks a lot like us, and adds up to the ambitions of the Chinese brands in a segment that is very promising and which has yet to find the main road to move towards maturity. Looking at the technical peculiarities of the two devices, the Find N2 Flip introduces, according to Oppo, an advanced solution for this type of device, which comes from three years of dedicated development. Which? The presence of a larger front screen, which improves the user experience thanks to a vertical display functional for carrying out the most important daily activities (see the display of up to six notifications at a time and the preview of the photos taken). For the Find N2, on the other hand, the extreme lightness and compactness of the frame speak for themselves despite the 7.1-inch internal display and the 5.54-inch external one (the weight of the terminal does not exceed 235 grams, for a thickness of 14, 6 mm when closed), the hinge system Flexion Hinge smaller and more robust than that of the previous model which promises to make the effect of the crease almost invisible and finally the triple camera Hasselblad photographic sector (with Sony primary sensor from 50MP) which uses the MariSilicon X neural imaging processor.

The new Bluetooth audio SoC

The clarification is obligatory: the name of the component is similar but the function is quite different: the first component of the MariSilicon family, the X series, was dedicated to photos and videos while the second, the Y series, was developed for audio. The new system on chip presents itself with ambitious credentials, starting with the one that elects it among the first Bluetooth Socs to use the N6RF process technology to increase the wireless transmission bandwidth by 50% compared to the products on the market today . The promise made to users who like to listen to music freely through wireless earphones and headphones is all in the ability to support “lossless” sound reproduction (the audio file compression technique that preserves all the original data) at 24 bit and with a frequency of 192 kHz. In short, top-level digital audio quality, to which is added the contribution provided by the NPU which processes sounds using machine learning algorithms and the fundamental role played by the “Pro Bluetooth Pack” technology, an extension of the Bluetooth protocol which is supported by a proprietary transmission codec (the Ultra High Resolution Codec) capable of adapting the bitrate in case of imperfect transmission or disturbed signal from external sources. A significant step forward, the one taken by Oppo, which however will require users to use earphones compatible with the new system (therefore from Oppo) and which, as some experts rightly observe, will involve a double software conversion of the audio tracks accessible on various streaming platforms.

The OHealth line makes its debut

The birth of the Oppo Health Lab, which took place in 2021, was the first stone. Now the Chinese company is ready to reap the first fruits of this investment in smart health technologies and the first OHealth brand product, the H1 series, has been unveiled. What is it about? An ultra-light device (weighing less than 100 grams) for family well-being that combines six different monitoring functions in a single device intended for the various members of the family: blood oxygen measurement, electrocardiogram, heart and lung auscultation, heart rate, body temperature and sleep monitoring. The system, confirmed by Oppo, works thanks to special high-precision sensors that collect data then processed by specific algorithms and lends itself to simple and regular use during the daily routine

.The assisted reality glasses that correct vision

Finally, the last born in the field of wearables for augmented reality (or rather assisted as Oppo calls it) could not be missing and in this field the “new entry” is called Air Glass 2. Weighing only 38 grams, these smart glasses that are almost indistinguishable from normal vision aids include the world‘s first SRG diffractive waveguide lens, developed in-house by Oppo for the correction of impaired vision. With the Air Glass 2, whose prices and market launch times are unknown, it will be possible to make phone calls and convert voice into text in real time (for people with hearing impairments), access navigation tools and more . The idea that moved the manufacturer in developing these smart devices, also in this case, is quite ambitious: to demonstrate the infinite possibilities of man-machine interaction.