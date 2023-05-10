Smart home systems in comparison: You need these essentials

PR/Business Insider

Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more

Smart devices and language assistants such as Amazon’s Alexa or the Google Assistant have become indispensable in modern homes for several years. Household, furnishing or entertainment gadgets can be operated by voice command or mobile phone. So-called smart home systems bundle all components and enable central control.

Smart home: what is it actually?

The term smart home includes all devices, systems and technologies that are networked with each other in various ways, can be coordinated with one another or even act automatically. This should make your own four walls more comfortable and efficient. A TV with an Internet connection, a door lock with an app lock or a vacuum robot with voice control: almost all devices are now available with smart features. We show which criteria you should pay attention to with your smart home system and which devices are suitable for getting started.

The central control of the smart home: A gateway as a connection for all components

If you want to integrate several devices into a smart home system, you need one control center. A so-called gateway represents the control center and ensures that the individual components can communicate with each other – this enables automation, routines or control by voice command. Loudspeakers or displays are often used as a hub for the smart home.

The Google Nest Hub*, for example, is such a control center: The smart display reacts to voice commands and can also control other devices. You can display practical information such as the weather, shopping lists or videos on the display. Used as an alarm clock, the Nest Hub even provides sleep analysis.

Control of smart home devices (also by voice command)

Video and music playback from streaming services

Sleep analysis via motion sensor, light and temperature measurement

Access to Google applications such as calendar, mail, maps and co.

What smart home systems are there?

The most comprehensive smart home systems on the market currently include the following:

Google Home

Amazon Alexa

Apple HomeKit

Bosch Smart Home

Magenta Smart Home

These manufacturers themselves have numerous smart products in their portfolio – but they also offer the option of integrating devices from other manufacturers into the system. This is useful so that you don’t need a separate app on your cell phone or tablet for each device.

For example, you can integrate Sonos speakers into the Amazon system and control them via Alexa, or link Philips Hue lamps to Google and Apple devices. Basically, the systems from Google and Amazon offer the greatest compatibility, the system from Apple is – as usual – more exclusive. When buying, make sure that the product works with your gateway or language assistant. You can see this on many devices by a label on the packaging.

The radio standard: You should pay attention to this with smart devices

In order for the devices to communicate with your smartphone and each other, they use Bluetooth, WLAN or radio connections. You can usually connect and operate Bluetooth and WLAN devices individually with your mobile phone. This is useful for beginners and small systems because you don’t necessarily need a gateway. However, this is impractical for larger smart home systems with devices from several manufacturers because the networks are quickly overloaded. Models that work with the wireless standards ZigBee, Z-Wave or Matter are better suited here. In order to operate them, you need a control center.

Entertainment essentials for the smart home system

Music, television or lighting: the entertainment area is the first contact with smart home systems for many. A practical start here are about the Amazon Echo Dot Speakers*: They react to voice commands to Alexa, play music from various streaming services, make calls and provide desired information. You can also use it as a center for connected smart home components.

Amazon Echo Dot – smart speaker with clock and voice assistant – 49.99 instead of 74.99 euros at Amazon * LED-Display: shows the time, song title, weather and more

functions: Smarthome hub, language assistant, alarm clock, timer, temperature sensor, music streaming, microphone (can be switched off)

Notice: Price and availability in the shop may vary

read too Amazon Echo, Google Home & Co.: Which smart speaker suits you best?

If you want to spice up your own four walls, you can smart lamps with color change grip: With such models, you can easily set the color, brightness, schedules, etc. using the app. Models like the bulbs from Philips Hue* offer you 16 million different colors to choose from – there is the right lighting mood for every room and every occasion! The LED bulbs work with either Bluetooth or ZigBee as the radio standard. With the former you don’t need a bridge, but you have to control each light bulb individually. In order to be able to set several lamps at the same time, you need the ZigBee variants including the appropriate bridge.

This offer comes in handy for beginners: The specialist dealer Tink is currently offering the starter set consisting of three light bulbs, a bridge and a dimmer switch at a discount. If you enter the code HUE10 in the shopping cart, you save ten euros.

Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance E27 – starter set of three light bulbs, bridge and dimmer switch – 179.99 instead of 189.99 euros at Tink * bulbs: E27 fitting, 1,100 lumens

functions: 16 million colors, dimmable brightness, app control, schedules, works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit

savings: 10.00 euros with code HUE10

Notice: Price and availability in the shop may vary

read too Smart lamps to save energy: With these 3 models you reduce your power consumption

Increase security with smart home components?

Whether alarm system or smart door lock: Intelligent devices such as cameras and the like can also contribute to the security of your own four walls. With such gadgets, a glance at the smartphone is enough to keep an eye on the interior, front door and garden at all times. This can calm your mind, especially on long summer vacations.

The best outdoor camera According to Stiftung Warentest, the Argus 3 Pro from Reolink*. The model scored in the last test (May 2022) with good image quality and simple operation. The overall rating: “good” (2.1). As a surveillance camera for outdoor use, the model is weatherproof, has a night vision mode and can be operated using a solar panel.

There were deductions from Stiftung Warentest when it came to data protection for all compared products: the data protection declaration is incomplete, and in some cases data is transmitted to the manufacturer unnecessarily. Reolink is the only manufacturer where you don’t necessarily have to create a user account.

read too Tips & products for burglary protection: This is how you make your home burglar-proof

Oh, did I really lock the door? With a smart door lock you can check this via the app – and you can even lock the door afterwards when you are out and about. The Nuki Smart Lock 3.0 Pro* is particularly popular at Amazon and is number one on the bestseller list. This model can be integrated into your smart home system from Amazon, Google or Apple via WLAN and controlled remotely. As soon as you are within Bluetooth range, the lock will open automatically. You can grant access rights to other people.

Practical: You can mount the lock on the inside of the door without drilling or screwing and can remove it without leaving any residue – making it suitable for rented apartments.

Smart thermostats & Co.: These smart home systems are recommended

In view of the increased energy prices, smart gadgets for saving energy are currently enjoying great popularity. In the smart home, this is not only possible with intelligent lamps, but also with them App-controlled thermostats, sockets or air conditioners.

WiFi-enabled thermostats like those from Tado can be controlled and programmed from a cell phone. In the right app you regulate the temperature, create schedules or automations. Thanks to geofencing, the app even reminds you to turn down the heating when you leave the house – or preheat it when you come home. To control the Tado thermostats* centrally, you need an internet bridge. In the starter kit at Tink you get all the important components together.

Streaming sticks, lighting, vacuum robots, loudspeakers & Co.: At Tink you will find numerous other products with which you can set up and supplement your smart home system in the household and garden. You can currently get a hefty discount on robotic lawnmowers, outdoor cameras and other gardening tools*. We have put together the best deals for you in this article: Smart gardening tools at Tink: robotic lawnmowers & co. at top prices.

If you want to equip your home with smart devices, pay particular attention to the compatibility of the devices with each other. So you can control all components centrally and save yourself many different programs. A good entry into the world of networked households are smart loudspeakers or displays, because they often serve as a control center at the same time. This allows you to link all other components and coordinate the devices with each other.