Smart home users wait, Apple has tested the new version of HomeKit in iOS 16.3

When Apple launched the iOS 16.2 update last time, it also upgraded its HomeKit smart home architecture. As a result, users reported that the device was disconnected and could not be used normally after the update. Apple also urgently removed the update of the “Home” program, and The HomeKit smart home architecture will be upgraded again in iOS 16.3.

When Apple iOS 16.2 was launched, it aimed at the smart home. In addition to strengthening the compatibility and stability of device connections, it also upgraded the HomeKit of the smart home and added support for the open architecture Matter of smart home appliances. However, after updating, many users found that Your “home” program will be stuck in the update process, or the smart home appliance device will not be available offline after the update.

The first beta version of iOS 16.3 beta 2 in 2023 was launched last week. If you have participated in the test, you can find that after installation, the update of the “family” program will appear again, and the description of the function is the same as the version of iOS 16.2 at that time , if the testing process goes well, the HomeKit-based “family” program will be officially upgraded in iOS 16.3, but it also means that Apple will probably not launch another update to deal with the problem during this period.

▲ The repair version update of the smart home architecture will be launched together with iOS 16.3.

In addition to fixing smart home problems, iOS 16.3 also began testing Security Keys for Apple IDs for password-free login, updated the interface for relay playback with HomePods, and made the function description for emergency help clearer. In addition, the previous iPhone 14 Pro Max There is a problem with horizontal lines on the screen, and it is expected to be fixed in iOS 16.3.

Quote source: AppleInsider