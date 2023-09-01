Smart home, with an app you can manage the whole house

Listen to the audio version of the article

A universe of devices and appliances with a common denominator, well defined and made up of three concepts: connectivity, (artificial) intelligence and sustainability. A universe made up of over 20 families of smart products and related accompanying services distributed among three brands – Candy, Hoover and Haier – which present themselves with the shared plus of being, with different characteristics and peculiarities, interactive ecosystems capable of putting the consumer /user in the center.

Haier Europe arrived in Berlin with the status of “premium” supplier in the field of connected home systems and on the occasion of the press conference set up in its approximately 3,400 square meter stand, the CEO Yannick Fierling explained how the company is interpreting this role. The synthesis can be this: technology can have a real big impact to improve everyday domestic life and it must be at the service of the environment. Networks, the Internet of things, algorithms and household appliances are therefore the components of a complete and integrated system of solutions for experiencing the connected home. By consuming less and making the most of digital capabilities.

Energy efficiency a mantra

The emphasis that Haier places on the development of its concept of smart home is not by chance the area of ​​smart energy management. In Berlin we saw the first concrete examples of projects aimed at creating environments in which connected household appliances from the Haier galaxy interact with photovoltaic systems, heat pumps, air conditioning systems and electric recharging systems, inside of an all-encompassing and orchestrated service platform through the hOn app. The latter will also function as an interface to connect the entire system with the electricity providers, becoming the main tool for optimizing the consumption of all the appliances in the house and aiming to arrive at bills calculated on the basis of an hourly rate that takes into account the different methods of use, as is already the case in some Northern European countries. One of Haier’s mantras is energy efficiency and connecting each appliance to the app is the first step to be able to activate infinite customization possibilities and a series of additional functions to simplify daily home automation life.

The news: from class A-40% washing machines to bionic ovens

The company’s top-of-the-range offer has always converged under the umbrella of the Haier brand and even the new products showcased in Berlin respect tradition. In the area dedicated to washing, the new entry is the new range of X Series 11 washing machines and dryers with solutions that also reach class A-40% and add-ons such as Ultra Fresh Air technology which regulates the continuous introduction of air into the basket for continuously refreshing clothes, while the appliances in the I-Pro Series 7 Plus family stop at class A – 30%. Versatility is instead the keyword that accompanies the announcements in the field of door Cube 90 Series 9, in fact the hub for controlling the house connected through the hOn app. In the space reserved for cooking products, the main attraction are the ovens and hobs of the new ID Series, which take advantage of the proprietary Bionicook technology: a camera positioned inside the oven recognizes the food and automatically establishes the ideal preparation during the entire cooking cycle, accurately measuring the temperature and enabling remote control of the same via the app, as well as the programming and selection of programs and recipes. The Chef@Home oven is also beautiful to look at and also equipped with bionic technology (and Internet connectivity with integrated browser), whose door is a touch screen through which you can navigate between sites, recipe videos and streaming platforms thanks to to the integrated audio system. Finally, the latest gem from Haier at Ifa is the Casarte Series capsule collection, an exclusive line of top-class appliances in terms of technology (artificial intelligence above all) and design: two products on display, a 2-in-1 system for washing machines and dryer (prices starting from 2,999 euros) and a refrigerator with the richest set of conservation functions for the highest level of customization (from 4,999 euros).

White Candy, electric brooms and Hoover washing machines

Accessible efficiency: this is the claim that accompanies the rich menu of new Candy-branded proposals, aimed at simplifying – from the point of view of a fully connected ecosystem – access to the appliance monitoring functions and programs made available by the hOn app . Among the products worth mentioning are the class A smart refrigerator (which promises a reduction in consumption of up to 67%), and the Rapidò Pro washing machine in class A-20%, while the NextOven range of connected ovens is also making its absolute debut at Ifa , able to cook different menus at the same time on six levels avoiding the mix of smells. Lastly, two new models in the Rapidò family of dishwashers are also smart and connected to the hOn platform, a compact one just 45 centimeters wide and a countertop one for 8 place settings. At the Hoover home, however, the spotlights are on the HFX cordless electric broom (visitors will be able to test it in a labyrinth that blends reality and the virtual world), equipped with a particular technology to achieve new levels of cleanliness in every corner of the house and a container of the dust moved to the bottom to reduce the path of the sucked up dirt. Finally, in the washing area, the stage is all for the H-WASH 700 washing machine in class A-30%, whose drum is the largest on the market in standard dimensions and with an inverter motor that is 60% more efficient than the standard . Connecting to the hOn app enables it to manage preventive maintenance activities which, say those directly involved, extend the life of the appliance and promise energy savings equal to 30 washes a year.