Over the years the James Dyson Award has awarded over £1 million in prize money to over 300 promising inventions designed by young engineers and scientists from around the world, becoming a benchmark for start-ups and innovators. Once again this year the jury has selected the three best 2022 ideas on a global scale, awarded with 37,500 euros for the two global winners and 5,700 euros for the runner-up.

The international winner of is SmartHeal, invented by Tomasz Raczyński, Dominik Baraniecki and Piotr Walter from Warsaw Polytechnic. It is a “smart patch” that evaluates the healing state of a wound through a sensor that measures the pH of the skin and, through Rfid (Radio-Frequency Identification) communication systems, is able to evaluate the conditions of the wound and to detect an infection without removing the dressing and, therefore, without affecting the tissues.

«SmartHEAL can be a contribution to improve the treatment and prevention of infections, saving lives. I hope the award gives the team the impetus to move forward on the difficult road of commercializing an invention,” said James Dyson, founder and chief engineer of Dyson. The team will finish testing, then begin clinical trials. The goal is to complete the certification process within three years, so that we can start distributing and selling SmartHEAL dressings in 2025.

The international runner-up is Ivvy, a home care device that replaces the IV pole, offering patients optimal mobility. Consisting of an innovative infusion pump, Ivvy integrates control software to allow nursing staff to monitor patients remotely. Nurses will also be able to set up treatment remotely while users receive audio or display feedback. ,

Ivvy was developed by Charlotte Blancke of the University of Antwerp (Belgium) who carried out the project after having discovered that the equipment used for intravenous therapies at home is the same as in hospitals, despite the different characteristics of a domestic environment. Blancke is currently working with industry professionals to refine Ivvy before it goes to market.