Smart speakers and language assistants are finding their way into more and more households. No wonder: With their numerous functions, they make many everyday tasks easier. The speakers from Amazon, Google, Apple and Co. play music, create shopping lists, remind you of appointments and control other smart home components. The Smart Speaker from Google, for example, is a particularly good choice for Android users. Here you can buy the Google Nest Hub and the Google Nest Audio in a set for 149.95 euros from Tink.*

From playing music to controlling your smart home, smart speakers have many features that can make life easier. With a voice command to Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri, the intelligent speakers take care of everyday tasks. Which smart speaker fits best in your household? We compare the most important products and aspects.

What makes a smart speaker different from other speakers?

In addition to their job as small loudspeakers, smart speakers also fulfill other functions:

language assistance : Smart speakers usually come with a microphone and an integrated voice assistant. Alexa, Siri and Co. answer everyday questions, set alarms and control your music playback on demand.

: Smart speakers usually come with a microphone and an integrated voice assistant. Alexa, Siri and Co. answer everyday questions, set alarms and control your music playback on demand. Smart home control : You use the smart speaker – and thus also the language assistant – as a hub for your smart home. If you connect the loudspeaker to other intelligent devices, such as lamps, thermostats or vacuum robots, you can activate and operate them conveniently using voice commands.

: You use the smart speaker – and thus also the language assistant – as a hub for your smart home. If you connect the loudspeaker to other intelligent devices, such as lamps, thermostats or vacuum robots, you can activate and operate them conveniently using voice commands. WiFi and Bluetooth: You can integrate many smart speakers directly into your WLAN network. So you don’t need an additional device to control the speaker. Some models are also equipped with Bluetooth and thus enable music streaming from a smartphone or laptop.

Control Google system with Nest Hub or Nest Audio

Manufacturer Google has several smart speakers in its portfolio: These include the Google Home in three versions, the Google Nest Audio and the Google Nest Hub. All are able to manage your calendar, get news and weather reports, or stream music and podcasts. With the help of the Google Assistant, you can make calls, write emails or control other smart home components with your voice.

Smart speakers from Google are the right choice for you if you already use Google products and services. Other devices with the Android operating system can also be easily integrated into Google Nest and operated using voice assistants.

The Google Nest Hub is particularly useful if visualization via a display is important to you. You can display the weather report, media playback and other apps such as Google Maps or YouTube on the seven-inch screen. The speaker is smaller and the sound is not quite as strong as the Google Home alternatives. If you value both components, you can use a double pack of speaker and display – at Tink, for example, there is a set of Nest Hub and Nest Audio at a discount.

Smart speakers from Amazon: Echo Dot and Echo Studio

The situation at Amazon is similar to that at Google: Anyone who is already a Prime customer and uses Amazon services is best served with an Echo Dot. Services such as Amazon Music or Fire TV as well as smart home products from Amazon’s own brands are easy to connect and control with the Alexa voice assistant. In addition, many other manufacturers rely on Alexa integration, so you can use it to operate a wide range of devices.

The modern Echo Dots in spherical design are available with or without an LED display that provides information such as the time, running timer or song title. Practical: If you use the Echo Dot as an alarm clock, you can activate the snooze mode with a tap of your finger. With the help of temperature sensors, the smart speaker can even operate connected devices independently – if it’s too warm, it turns on the fan, if it’s too cold, it turns up the smart thermostats.

Do you listen to a lot of music, watch series regularly and is excellent sound quality important to you? Then the Amazon Echo Studio is the better choice. This smart speaker offers significantly better sound than the Echo Dot, where five speakers and Dolby Atmos ensure a balanced spatial sound. You can also use Alexa to ask the Echo Studio questions, control your connected smart home gadgets or stream music directly from Amazon Music, Spotify and Co.

Apple HomePod: smart speaker with iOS

If you’re at home in the Apple universe, the HomePod is the best smart speaker for you. It offers maximum compatibility with your other iOS gadgets: Apple TV, Apple Music and all HomeKit products respond to voice commands to Siri. You can also use the HomePod to stream music via Bluetooth via iPhone or iPad. However, Android users are at the wrong place here and cannot use the full range of functions.

The sound quality is convincing in practical tests by Hifi.de and Imtest. Unlike the Echo Dot or Google speakers, the second-gen Apple HomePod is capable of 3D audio and Dolby Atmos. If you play music through the smart speaker, it automatically adjusts the sound to the room to offer you an immersive listening experience. For example, the speaker uses the calibration microphone to correct the bass reproduction so that the sound is not too bass-heavy. Two HomePods can be paired together for stereo sound or multi-room playback.

Smart speaker for powerful sound: Sonos Era 100

The devices from Google, Apple and Amazon are ideal if you value the simplest possible connection to other devices from the manufacturers. In terms of sound, however, there are speakers that have a lot more to offer – for example the latest addition to the Sonos portfolio, the Sonos Era 100.

The loudspeaker is equipped with two woofers and two tweeters. The automatic equalizer automatically determines the best sound for the room structure. This should provide virtual surround sound so that you feel right in the middle of the action even with films and series. If necessary, you can readjust at any time in the associated app. If you couple two Sonos Era 100 with each other, you can enjoy Dolby Atmos content as well as stereo sound or multi-room audio. Another plus point: the Sonos speaker has an AUX input, which you can use to connect external audio sources via cable. On the smart side, the Sonos Era 100 works with Amazon Alexa and handles Apple AirPlay 2.

Bose Home Speaker 500: Smart speaker with radio

The Bose Home Speaker is a good alternative to the Sonos Era 100. Unlike the Sonos model, the Bose speaker also works with Google Assistant in addition to Alexa. Both smart home systems can therefore be controlled by voice command. Apple AirPlay 2 is also on board, so you can play your music remotely from different Apple devices. Spotify, Deezer, Amazon Music, TuneIn or Apple Music: the speaker also offers maximum compatibility with streaming services.

Anyone who wants to listen to the radio in addition to streaming platforms will find the right speaker in the Home Speaker 500. The smart speaker receives FM and VHF, web radio is also possible. You can switch between different audio sources at the touch of a button, app command or voice. The small display shows the title, artist and album cover.

Which Smart Speaker is right for you?

There is a large selection of WiFi speakers. The most important things when deciding on a smart speaker are the language assistant and the smart home system with which you want to pair the speaker. The models from Google and Amazon are therefore ideally suited for their own systems, but also offer a high level of compatibility with devices from other manufacturers. The situation is different with Apple: Here you only make a good choice if you also use other iOS devices. The smart speakers from Sonos and Bose are designed for top sound quality and offer other exciting features, such as AUX inputs, radio reception or 3D sound.