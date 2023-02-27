The improvement of internet connections, made faster by fiber and 5G, as well as the possibility of accessing increasingly convenient data packages, have allowed Smart TV to conquer a good share of the market, in many cases replacing traditional televisions.

Those who choose to buy a Smart TV must carefully evaluate many technical featuresbut the most important ones, as they affect the image quality, concern i display. A 65-inch 4K smart TV al LED with Quantum Dot or OLED technology it will allow, for example, to watch movies in UltraHD, with truly exceptional resolution, and will be able to satisfy even the most demanding viewers. On the other hand, those who are less demanding and do not notice the differences, or want to reduce data consumption as much as possible by viewing low-resolution films, can also be satisfied by purchasing a small televisore smart LCD HD.

If these acronyms don’t tell you anything, don’t worry; in the following paragraphs we will explain what they mean and how to understand which technology is right for you.

Backlit and self-illuminating displays

The televisions currently on the market can be divided into two large groups: those that have a backlit monitor and those who instead have a screen with self-illuminating pixels. The former use a basic LCD panel, i.e. liquid crystals (Liquid Crystal Display), which can be backlit, depending on the model, by fluorescent lamps or LEDs; the latter, called OLEDs, are instead illuminated by organic light emitting diodes (Organic Light Emitting Diode), formed by layers of organic carbon polymers.

While fluorescent LCD screens have all but disappeared, LED and OLED screens are in the midst of their development, thanks to the excellent, albeit different, characteristics they present to the public.

LED televisions

LED-backlit LCD televisions offer a good image qualityalthough characterized by a prevalence of blue, they last a long time and consume little energy. Depending on the device chosen, the lights can be arranged evenly across the entire surface, offering better blacks, or exclusively along the edges.

LED televisions have been enriched, over time, by technologies that have significantly improved their performance.

Today, alongside the classic LEDs, it is possible to find televisions QLED, i.e. LED TV with Quantum Dot; this type of screen guarantees colors that are more faithful to the originals, with a wider gamut, and a deeper black.

Various manufacturers have also made changes to the classic QLEDs, for example replacing the use of normal LEDs with mini LEDwhich offer greater color density.

Self-illuminating OLED televisions

Self-illuminating televisions take advantage of OLED technology, which offers the possibility to create even more televisions thincharacterized by deep blacks really perfect, a great contrast color and the ability to look at the monitor from any angle without losing definition. Featuring a low power consumptionthese have quite high prices and they usually have one shorter duration compared to backlit TVs.

