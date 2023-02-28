Smart working, where were we?

To the fact, let’s face it, that in our country working from home continues with extensions, modifications and corrections, since there is no single, clear and non-discriminatory legislation (between public and private, for example).

Another extension of smart working is in fact foreseen by the so-called Milleproroghe Decree, which became law on 24 February and published in the Official Gazette on 27.

As we can read in a note published on Thursday 23 February on the website of the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy, the decree introduces several new measures, including the tax credit on capital goods and news on the decoder bonus at home.

There is also an extension on smart working. Let’s see what it is and who has the right to it.

The extension to smart working: who it concerns

There are two categories that will be able to benefit from an extension to smart working.

The first is represented by fragile workers, both public and private. The categories of fragile workers are those identified by the decree of 4 February 2021, but in summary we can say that they are workers suffering from “diseases with little clinical compensation and with a particular connotation of seriousness”.

The second category is represented by private sector workers with dependent children under the age of 14. But only if two conditions are met. The first is that in the household there is no other parent who is a beneficiary of income support instruments (due to suspension or cessation of work) or that there is no non-working parent. The second is that the agile working method is compatible with the characteristics of the job to be performed.

How the extension works

The two categories mentioned can return to work in smart working starting today, February 28, until next June 30. But several things need to be specified.

Meanwhile, working from home will have to be alternated with face-to-face work. The number of hours to be used remotely will be decided with the company. Priority is given to those with children under 12 and disabled workers.

Some aspects, then, do not seem too clear.

Controversial aspects

The Milleproroghe Decree leaves more than one doubt.

First of all, if as regards fragile workers the extension concerns both those employed in the public and private sectors, public workers with children under 14 are excluded from the provision.

Furthermore, it is not clear whether the right to remote work will be integral for fragile workers, and whether it will also be recognized in the event of incompatibility of duties with remote work, without any pay cuts.

However, the darkest point concerns parents of children under the age of 14.

On the one hand there is the interpretation given by Arturo Maresca, full professor of labor law at the La Sapienza University of Rome, to Sole 24 Ore. Maresca says: “If smart working is not foreseen in the company organization, the parent of a child under 14 will still be entitled to it. If, on the other hand, the company already provides for this method of carrying out the work performance, the parent will have the right to it according to the discipline already established by the entrepreneur, therefore with the alternation of days of presence/remotely and the timing of the service also valid for all other employees.

Other labor lawyers (and trade unions) argue instead that, precisely because the law does not express limitations, smart working for parents of children under 14 would be guaranteed 100% of the time.

Smart working and CO2 savings

Periodically, we read about research showing the benefits of remote working for workers. Who not only work better from home but, contrary to what a dodgy office manager might think, tend to work more.

A report of a different nature was recently released, showing how working from home also has positive effects on the environment.

A study by Enea on the environmental impact of smart working in Rome, Turin, Bologna and Trento in the four-year period 2015-2018 was published in the Applied Sciences magazine. And the results say that with remote working it is possible to save the emission of about 600 kilograms of carbon dioxide per year for each worker. It means 40% less than current consumption, in addition to savings in time (about 150 hours in total), distance traveled (3,500 kilometres) and fuel (260 liters of petrol or 237 liters of diesel).

To this we could add the data from the 2022 research of the Smart Working Observatory of the Milan Polytechnic. According to which those who work remotely two days a week save an average of 600 euros a yeargiven by the difference between the 1,000 euro savings in transport costs and the 400 euro more in household consumption expenses.

Companies, on the other hand, save around 500 euros a year for each workstation. Savings that can reach up to 2,500 euros per year per worker if the company reduces the space in its headquarters by 30%.