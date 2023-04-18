Smart&Hack, the innovation talent, is on its way

For two days, from Rome, it will involve students from all over Italy in four challenges launched by various companies on smart and sustainable cities. The initiative, promoted by the resource selection company, is called ‘Smart&Hack’, and is a sort of innovation talent. The fifth edition, presented today at the Faculty of Civil and Industrial Engineering of the La Sapienza University of Rome, aims to reduce the gap between university and work and to encourage the start of career paths.

The event will take place digitally on 9 May at the House of Emerging Technologies and on 10 May at Palazzo Valentini and will have the theme “Smart City: how a more inclusive and sustainable culture can offer a better experience to the community”.

The online competition will feature students from various Italian universities, including La Sapienza of Rome, the University of Rome Tor Vergata, the Luiss Business School, the University of Catania, the Suor Orsola Benincasa University of Naples, the Federico II University of Naples, the University of Bologna, the University of Parma, the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart of Milan and the Bicocca University of Milan. But students from higher technical institutes from various Italian regions will also take part.

Competitors will have eight hours to develop innovative projects, putting themselves to the test with one of the challenges launched respectively by the partner companies.

In particular, Avio will ask young people to devise a talent attraction and engagement programme; Dea Capital will make students focus on how to enhance and communicate the ESG policies promoted in the real estate sector; Fondazione EuroRoma 2024 will launch the challenge on a communication campaign that includes an app for managing the sporting event; Zucchetti will ask to create “superheroes” who can bring order to the chaos of the smart city, helping people to find the lost balance between private life and work and to take care of the city.

For the winning team there will be a double prize: the start of the collaboration with the company that has launched the challenge and Amazon vouchers for a total of 1,500 euros per team.

The team presenting the most innovative project, the ‘Smart&Hack Innovation Award’, will be given the opportunity to participate with a keynote speech at the “Summit Venti23” event on 23 November 2023 in Rome, organized by Innovation Manager Hub, the first community dedicated to world of innovation.

Registrations open until April 21 here.