Smartphone battery always empty? Here are some useful remedies

Having a smartphone battery that runs out quickly can be a real nuisance, especially when you’re away from home. But What does cell phone battery life depend on?? Unfortunately, there can be many reasons why the battery of a smartphone does not last long, for example it could be due to the numerous applications left open, the excessive number of data accumulated in the cache, or simply because the battery is exhausted and needs to be changed . In any case, before taking the smartphone for assistance, it might be useful to try some do-it-yourself remedies.

Pay attention to the temperatures

To optimize the battery life of your device, it is essential to pay attention to the temperature. In fact, smartphones are particularly “sensitive” to sudden changes in temperature and performance is significantly compromised if the external environment is too hot or too cold. These climatic conditions can also ruin the device irreversibly. For this reason, it is advisable to recharge only when the ambient temperature is between 15 and 25 degrees, preferring a shady place and avoiding exposing the device directly to sunlight. It should not be recharged when the external temperature is below 5 degrees or above 45 degrees, or after intense use that could overheat the phone (for example after watching streaming videos or playing video games for a long time). But what to do when this problem occurs? In this case, it may help to cool it down.

Set the brightness correctly

I know the smartphone battery does not last long you need to manage your display settings properly. In fact, the brightness of the display is one of the main causes of the energy consumption of a device. Therefore, the first suggestion is to set a short interval for the standby function. This arrangement prevents the display from remaining active when the device is not in use, helping to increase overall autonomy. Another tip is to prefer manual brightness adjustment, instead of setting the automatic one, which varies according to the ambient lighting. Indeed, although this is a rather convenient function, sometimes the device may be brighter than necessary, consuming more energy. Finally, it is also good to evaluate the “dark mode”, especially for the most used apps. In fact, on smartphones with OLED or AMOLED screens, black pixels consume less energy than white pixels.

Disable “unnecessary” functions

Another effective method to preserve battery life is to disable all “useless” services, i.e. those that always remain active but have no real use. Functions such as bluetooth, WiFi connection, GPS, etc., in fact, are associated with a rather high energy consumption and negatively affect battery life. Typically, the deactivation option is located on the device’s homepage; otherwise just go to the settings. Furthermore, some latest generation smartphones are equipped with an “energy saving” mode, which autonomously manages the use of some apps, based on usage habits. Furthermore, to save energy, it is possible to disable the vibration of the notifications of some apps or messages. In fact, this noise comes from a special motor, which consumes a lot of energy.

Clean up your phone

One of the reasons why the smartphone battery does not recharge or drains too quickly could be the excess of data on the device. Therefore, if you ask yourself how to increase battery life iphone (or other smartphone), a possible solution is to delete all data in the cache. These temporary files, in fact, can negatively affect the performance of the device, especially the battery. Therefore, clearing the cache from time to time can be very helpful. Once the cache has been cleared, the device must be restarted in order to favor further cleaning and the restart of the running apps

Article navigation

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

