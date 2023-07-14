Smartphone deals on Prime Day 2023: 15 last-minute offers

Example images for offers on Amazon Prime Day 2023 PR/Business Insider

Amazon is hosting Prime Day 2023* on July 11th and 12th. As part of this discount campaign, there are exclusive offers and deals for members of Amazon Prime*.

Cheap smartphone deals for the most popular models from Samsung, Huawei and Apple are particularly popular on Prime Day.

In this article you will find the best smartphone deals on Prime Day 2023. All other deals can be found here: Prime Day at Amazon*.

Amazon Prime Day* is one of the biggest shopping events of the year. As part of the promotion, eligible Prime members will receive exclusive discounts on approximately one million products and services on July 11 and 12, 2023. The average savings? Around 27 percent. So it’s no wonder that Amazon customers have ordered more than 250 million products over the past two days.

Many cell phones are heavily discounted on Amazon Prime Day

Particularly popular on Prime Day: high-quality televisions, laptops, headphones and, of course, smartphones. Especially Android devices from brands like Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi and Co. are heavily discounted on the two days. But even Apple models, which are otherwise rarely on sale, can be bought at least a little cheaper on Prime Day – even if the savings are usually a little larger with an Android smartphone.

The best smartphone deals on Prime Day 2023

Which cell phone deals shouldn’t you miss? We’ll scour Prime Day deals for the best bargains once the shopping event kicks off. Check back here so you don’t miss a deal.

To be able to shop the offers, you need a valid membership with Amazon Prime*. The service costs EUR 8.99 per month or EUR 89.90 per year. You can test Prime for 30 days free of charge and benefit immediately from all the advantages, such as the exclusive Prime Day deals.

FAQ zu den Smartphone-Deals am Prime Day 2023

You can find everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals in our FAQ:

When does Amazon Prime Day take place?

Prime Day 2023 will take place from 11th to 12th July 2023 inclusive. However, selected offers start in the weeks before Prime Day 2023. The first deals – especially for Amazon services such as Amazon Music Unlimited, Amazon Fresh, Amazon Gaming and Amazon Photos – go live as early as June 21, 2023.

How to shop the smartphone deals on Prime Day 2023?

A valid Amazon Prime membership is required to participate in Amazon Prime Day 2023. The first 30 days are free, after that the service costs EUR 8.99 per month or EUR 89.90 per year.

Are the Amazon Prime Day deals worth it?

The average saving on Amazon Prime Day is 27 percent. In this respect, it can definitely be worth looking for cheap smartphone deals on Prime Day 2023 – especially since the discount on selected products can be even larger.

Entertainment offers for Prime Day 2023

What else you should know about Prime Day 2023

All Prime Day deal recommendations

