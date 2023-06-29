Smartphone insider tip with a 15 GB tariff at a bargain price

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro is currently particularly cheap with the tariff. (Image source: Xiaomi)

Are you looking for an inexpensive smartphone that includes a tariff with an all-network and SMS flat rate as well as a large data volume? Then take a look at blue. There you can get the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro together with a 15 GB tariff in the o2 network for only 18.99 euros per month. We have calculated all the costs for you and explain why this is a good offer.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro with tariff much cheaper at blue

Xiaomi has with the Redmi Note 11 Pro delivered a chic smartphone with an excellent price-performance ratio. With Blau, the device including the “Allnet Plus” tariff is currently particularly cheap: For 18.99 euros per month you get an all-network/SMS flat rate in addition to your mobile phone 15 GB Data allowance (see offer on blue). The one-off costs are only EUR 5.99 (additional payment plus shipping), there is no connection fee.

Tariff details at a glance:

Tariff: Blue Allnet Plus network: o2

15 GB LTE data volume (max. 50 MBit/s) Allnet and SMS flat-rate EU roaming including 24-month minimum term, 1-month notice period

Xiaomi bundle with blue: That’s why the offer is worth it

The costs of the tariff bundle at a glance

Basic charge

(monthly)

18,99 Euro

additional payment

(once, at the beginning of the contract) 1 euro

connection fee

(once, at the beginning of the contract) free of charge

Shipping

(one-off) 4.99 euros

Total cost after 24 months

(in the event of termination at the end of the minimum contract period,

monthly and one-off costs added)

461,75 Euro

device value

(current online best price according to idealo.de) 247.29 euros

effective cost tariff

(Total costs less device value) 214.46 euros

Effective cost tariff per month

8,94 Euro

To the offer at Blue

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G with 128GB and 6GB RAM According to the idealo price comparison, it currently costs at least 247 euros (including shipping) from reputable retailers. If you subtract this amount from the total costs over 24 minimum term, 214.46 euros remain for the tariff. Corresponding 8.94 euros per month – a low price for an Allnet/SMS flat rate with 15 GB data volume. For comparison: Without a mobile phone, the tariff costs 9.99 euros per month.

The calculation with the low price only works if you cancel at the end of the minimum contract period. If you should forget that, the contract will not be extended by another year, but can be canceled monthly.

You can see what the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is capable of in our hands-on video:

