Two classes will begin, the first B and the first S of the Luigi Einaudi professional institute in Ferrara. To do what? To leave the phones in the project bags”Smartphones on the wall”. Then the entire school will follow and, moreover, others in the city are doing the same. Throughout Italy, for some time now, solutions have been multiplying to safely “abandon” phones at the beginning of lessons and retrieve them at the end. With many difficulties because those devices are now an integral part of our lives.

Of all, adults and children. A recent circular from the Minister of Education and Merit Giuseppe Valditara, circulated at the beginning of the Christmas holidays, has however returned to ask for an extra commitment from schools and therefore to reiterate the ban on cell phones in class except for educational purposes. Nothing new: it is an indication that has existed since 2007 contained in ministerial directive 104 of 30 November of that year – the then minister was the dem Giuseppe Fioroni – but which was (and is) certainly applied in a a little too loose. Or without too many ideas beyond the usual box on the desk. A recent survey by Studenti.it on 700 students ascertained that the smartphone is held at the entrance and returned at the exit in only 26% of the schools, with very different situations, experiments and bans in the schools of the country.

Hence one of the proposals, such as Smartphone on the Einaudi wall: on the wall of the two classrooms and in the computer lab, it was I posted an organizer composed of thirty numbered pockets, one for each student who will leave their phone following the order of the class list, to deposit the devices. And thus avoid too many distractions in the projects of the minister and teachers. Assuming that it succeeds: for many educators, in fact, bans tout court are counterproductive. But it is true that in certain situations the picture can become unsustainable and the threshold of attention is lowered more and more. The two classes will also have to challenge each other by drafting a sort of regulation on the use of telephones in school. The winning class will be rewarded with an educational outing or a day of activities of their choice.

“The sharing with families was the main factor that allowed us to structure and start with the project and to insure the school from any damage or loss of the devices” explained a teacher to the New Ferrara. “Everything is ready – added the director of the institute Marianna Fornasiero – to put into practice what Minister Valditara recalled in the last circular”. A project that, the teachers explain, was born by the kids and for the kids and was designed together with them.

In the circular of Valditara there are no sanctions for the use of smartphones, and it is natural. The document refers to the “sense of responsibility” of teachers and students. But there is, between the lines, an invitation addressed to institutions to rewrite or revise their internal regulations, as was done in Ferrara. A truly complex undertaking: just think that in Italy the85% of teenagers between 11 and 17 use smartphones on a daily basis and 72% surf the internet every day. On average, most teenagers spend three to six hours a day busy on the phone, which is almost always used in school during lessons. The time spent drops slightly in pre-adolescence, between the ages of 11 and 13, where parents and teachers still manage to keep usage methods and times under control.