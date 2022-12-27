Home Technology Smartphone still downhill in the world (-12%). Only Apple and Xiaomi are growing
Technology

Smartphone still downhill in the world (-12%). Only Apple and Xiaomi are growing

Fewer smartphones are sold and in 2023 the impact on the accounts of the big names will be significant. According to data from Counterpoint Market Research analysts on the trend of the smartphone market in the third quarter of the year, i.e. from July to September 2022, 12% fewer smartphones were shipped globally, with revenues down 3% . It means that fewer smartphones are sold than a year ago and the turnover has practically stopped at last year’s numbers. For analysts, the difficulties in the sector depend largely on the performance of the market in China, the main one for companies such as Oppo and Vivo. For these companies, “the lower revenues are mainly caused by the ongoing decline in shipments to Covid-hit China, where we see a significant decline in revenues year-on-year,” they explain. According to analysts, the decline in the market is contained by the increase in the average price of handsets, which grew by 10% on an annual basis.

Who grows up and who doesn’t.

As for brands, a plus sign for Apple and Xiaomi, while Samsung, Oppo and Vivo lose points. In particular, Apple holds 42% of the entire market in the reference quarter; it is followed by Samsung with 18.3% and Xiaomi with 8.3%.
Looking at a year ago, Apple gained almost 5 percentage points, Samsung lost 0.2% while Xiaomi was up 0.6%. Things are worse for Oppo (-2.10%) and Vivo (3.5%) while all the other brands remain stable, to which the remaining 20.4% of the share belongs. In twelve months, Xiaomi has overtaken Oppo and Vivo, stable in third position.

Samsung domina i foldable

Samsung consolidates its position in the field of foldable phones, whose sales double those of a year ago. In the segment, the Z Fold series doubled its shipments from 2021, with revenues from 5G smartphones increasing by 27%.

