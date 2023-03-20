Home Technology Smartphone sustainable: Every second person has their cell phone repaired
Smartphone sustainable: Every second person has their cell phone repaired

Smartphone sustainable: Every second person has their cell phone repaired

Do not discard or throw away a defective smartphone or mobile phone, but repair it: according to this premise, every second person over the age of 16 (52 percent) acts according to this premise, according to a study by Bitkom Research.

Almost a quarter of those surveyed (24 percent) said they had already had damage to their mobile phone repaired by the manufacturer. Almost every fifth person (19 percent) has commissioned a dealer to carry out a repair in the past.

Specialists and DIY are almost equal

And almost every tenth person (9 percent) has taken their broken device to a specialist workshop. Slightly more people (10 percent) have even lent a hand and repaired damage on their own.

For those who did not have a defective smartphone repaired at least once, the costs were simply too high (73 percent). 53 percent of them stated that they wanted a new device anyway and 44 percent found a repair too complicated. The repair would have taken too long for 31 percent. Only 23 percent could not repair the damage.

Hardly anyone without cell phone damage

The vast majority of those surveyed (89 percent) had already suffered damage to their smartphone or mobile phone. A broken display (73 percent), a damaged housing (56 percent) and a dead battery (37 percent) are right at the top of the list of defects.

Loudspeakers (25 percent) or microphones (24 percent) were also often broken, followed by water damage (13 percent) and a defective charging socket (10 percent).

