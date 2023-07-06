Smartphone, Tablets, TV & more on sale today

The best Amazon deals: Which offers are real bargains? (Image source: GIGA)

At Amazon you are currently getting numerous good offers again. The best deals of the day include a Xiaomi smartphone, tablets, TVs and much more. We have put together the best current deals for you.

Often only available for a short time and sold out just as quickly: with the daily ones Amazon offers sometimes you have to access it as quickly as possible. Prime customers have it a little easier, seeing lightning deals 30 minutes before everyone else. You can use Amazon Prime 30 Take long free test, we describe the costs and advantages of Prime in a separate article. So that you don’t miss anything, we tell you the best deals here every day.

Amazon deals on July 6th: The best offers at a glance

Despite high discounts, Amazon is not always the cheapest. We took a close look at the current offers and compared the prices with those of other retailers. The following products are currently the cheapest available in a price comparison on Amazon (source: idealo.de):

Smartphones, Smartwatches & Tablets

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (128 GB)

Instead of 199.99 euros RRP: Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro with Snapdragon 695 octa-core CPU, 128 GB memory, 6 GB RAM, 6.67 inch AMOLED dot display and 5,000 mAh battery + headphones for free.

The price may be higher now. Price from 06/07/2023 07:20

Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) (8 inch)

Instead of 139 euros RRP: Android 12 tablet with HD display, WideView, MediaTek Helio A22, 2GB RAM, 32GB eMMC and Wi-Fi.

The price may be higher now. Price as of 06/07/2023 08:33

Lenovo Tab M9 HD (9 inch)

Instead of 149 euros: Android tablet with 1340×800 resolution, WideView, 3GB RAM, 32GB SSD and Wi-Fi.

The price may be higher now. Price from 07/06/2023 07:23

TVs & Consoles

Samsung GU55AU7199UXZG (55 inch)

Instead of 729 euros RRP: 4K LED TV with Crystal 4K processor, triple tuner and 60 Hz refresh rate.

The price may be higher now. Price as of 06/07/2023 08:33

LG Electronics 50UP75009LF (50 Zoll)

Instead of 639 euros RRP: 4K television with 60 Hz refresh rate, Smart TV functions with webOS 6.0 (LG ThinQ) and Apple Airplay 2.

The price may be higher now. Price as of 06/07/2023 08:02

Samsung Crystal GU43AU8079UXZG (43 Zoll)

Instead of 579 euros RRP: 4K television with HDR, WiFi, AirSlim, Dynamic Crystal Color and 60 Hz refresh rate.

The price may be higher now. Price as of 07/06/2023 07:43

PC & storage

Arzopa Portable Monitor (15.6 inch)

Instead of 179.99 euros RRP: Portable Full HD monitor with two speakers and HDMI / USB-C connection. Activate coupon and save 40 percent.

The price may be higher now. Price as of 07/06/2023 07:53

Acer Aspire 3 (A315-58-30H2)

Instead of 549 euros RRP: laptop with 15.6-inch full HD display, Intel Core i3-1115G4, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD and Windows 11.

The price may be higher now. Price as of 06/07/2023 08:33

Samsung 970 EVO Plus (1 TB)

Instead of 99.90 euros RRP: internal solid state drive, M.2 NVMe SSD with PCIe 3.0, 3,500 MB/s reading and 3,200 MB/s writing.

The price may be higher now. Price as of 07/06/2023 07:31

SanDisk Portable SSD (1 TB)

Instead of €139.99 RRP: External SSD with 1 TB of storage and transfer speeds of up to 520 MB/s.

The price may be higher now. Price from 06/07/2023 07:10

Samsung Portable SSD T7 Shield (2 TB)

Instead of 204.90 euros RRP: External SSD, encrypted with 256-bit AES, with USB 3.2 Gen 2 and USB-C connector.

The price may be higher now. Price as of 07/06/2023 07:28

Samsung Evo Select (256GB)

Instead of 22.90 euros RRP: MicroSDXC memory card with UHS-I U3, 130 MB/s, Full HD & 4K support, including SD adapter.

The price may be higher now. Price from 07/06/2023 07:48

Audio & Speakers

Soundcore Life P2 Mini

Instead of 39.99 euros RRP: in-ear Bluetooth headphones with intense bass, up to 32 hours of battery life and USB-C connection. Activate coupon and save 5 percent.

The price may be higher now. Price from 07/06/2023 07:38

Soundcore Life Q30

Instead of 79.59 euros RRP: Bluetooth headphones with jack connection, Hybrid Active noise isolation and a battery life of up to 60 hours. Activate coupon and save 20 percent.

The price may be higher now. Price from 06/07/2023 07:40

Anker SoundCore 2

Instead of 41.99 euros RRP: Wireless Bluetooth speaker with dual bass drivers, 24-hour battery and improved IPX7 water protection. Activate coupon and save 25 percent.

The price may be higher now. Price as of 06/07/2023 08:33

Household & Smart Home

Apple AirTag

Instead of 39 euros: Bluetooth GPS tracker. Keep track of your belongings and your other devices and find them with the Find My app.

The price may be higher now. Price as of 07/06/2023 08:37

SodaStream Wassersprudler Duo

Instead of 149.95 euros RRP: drinking water soda maker with CO2 cylinder, 2X glass bottle and 2X 1L dishwasher-safe plastic bottle.

The price may be higher now. Price as of 06/07/2023 08:33

Vornado 533

Instead of 89.99 euros RRP: Small fan, table fan, wind machine, compact fan with 48W.

The price may be higher now. Price as of 06/07/2023 08:03

iRobot Roomba (i5152)

Instead of 449 euros RRP: WLAN-capable vacuum robot with intelligent room planning, cleaning according to room, with two rubber brushes for all floors, ideal for pets, individual adjustment possible.

The price may be higher now. Price as of 07/06/2023 08:32

Philips Shaver Series 5000 (Modell S5588/30)

Instead of €119.99 RRP: electric wet and dry razor with SkinIQ technology. Waterproof.

The price may be higher now. Price as of 07/06/2023 07:59

De’Longhi Magnifica S ECAM11.112.B

Instead of 399 euros RRP: Fully automatic coffee machine with milk frother for cappuccino, with direct espresso selection buttons and rotary control.

The price may be higher now. Price as of 07/06/2023 08:32

Tefal Optigrill GC705D

Instead of 229.99 euros RRP: intelligent contact grill with 6 automatic programs, adjusts the temperature + grill cycle to the food to be grilled.

The price may be higher now. Price from 07/06/2023 07:39

ThermoPro TP50

Instead of €17.99 RRP: digital thermo-hygrometer for indoor use. Thermometer with recording and indoor climate indicator.

The price may be higher now. Price as of 07/06/2023 07:54

Also on sale at Amazon

In addition, Amazon currently has the following promotions to offer:

What advantages does Amazon Prime offer? See the most important features summarized here Video:

But even without Prime you can save a lot on Amazon:

How do you find the best Amazon deals?

There are a few tips and tricks to finding the best deals on Amazon. First of all, one should check the offers on the Amazon website check regularly, as these are frequently updated. We do that for you here. In addition, can Comparison websites and price comparison tools help you find the best deals on Amazon. It also makes sense that Reviews from other customers read to ensure the offer represents the best value for money.

