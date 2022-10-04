Xiaomi’s news arrives with the first days of autumn, in time for Prime day and Christmas purchases. And from Munich, where the global launch event was held, the Chinese company presents a new series of smartphones and new AIoT products for everyday life, at home and outside.





Smartphones

The watchword is Mega, on the BMW Welt stage as well as on social media: not so much in size, given that in both models the screen is 6.67 inches. Big but not huge, also thanks to the rather small edges. Mega is, if anything, the battery, from 5000 mAh, with an autonomy of up to 13.5 hours with the screen on and a 100% recharge in just 19 minutes on Xiaomi 12 T and 12 T Pro.

The two devices are very similar in design, sober and perhaps not so original, without the curved edge of the screen that seems to be going out of fashion. The frosted back ensures a reduction of fingerprints on the back panel and a compact feel when you have it in your hands. Inside, the 12T adopts a 5nm MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Ultra chipset, while the 12T Pro relies on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 with 4nm TSMC for 16.7% and 11% better CPU and GPU performance respectively. compared to Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 but with consumption reduced by a third. Thanks to a heat dissipation system consisting of a 65% larger vapor chamber and 125% higher thermal material coverage than the previous 11T Pro, the 12T Pro also offers an improved user experience and a great energy efficiency.

There is, as usual, a first-rate photographic sector: Xiaomi 12T has a triple camera (main from 108MP, ultra-wide from 8MP and macro from 2MP), while Xiaomi 12T Pro has a 2X zoom that exploits the potential of ‘large sensor from 1 / 1.22 “to 200MP, supported by innovative hardware and advanced artificial intelligence algorithms. Xiaomi ProCut allows you to obtain different compositions to improve the initial shot or offer creative alternatives to the user and with Ultra Burst it is You can take 30 photos per second, to choose the best one at a later time.

The AMOLED CrystalRes display has a resolution of 1220p and over 68 billion colors, plus AdaptiveSync, which dynamically adjusts the refresh rate based on the displayed content, and Adaptive Reading, which reduces the amount of blue light emitted to improve comfort. Of the eyes.

In Italy it will be possible to pre-order Xiaomi 12T Series in Cosmic Black, Clear Blue and Lunar Silver colors from 5 October. Xiaomi 12T Pro will be available in the 12GB + 256GB version at 899.9 euros on mi.com, Amazon and Xiaomi Store Italia and in the 8GB + 256GB configuration at 849.9 euros on mi.com, at Xiaomi Store Italia, the main telephone operators and consumer electronics stores.

Xiaomi 12T will also arrive in double configuration from 8GB + 128GB at the price of 599.9 euros on mi.com, Amazon and Xiaomi Store Italia and from 8GB + 256GB at 649.99 euros, available on mi.com, at Xiaomi Store Italia, the main telephone operators and consumer electronics stores. Many bundled offers, but for those who move quickly it will be possible to buy Xiaomi 12T from 8GB + 128GB on mi.com and Xiaomi Store Italy at 499.9 euros, while for the Xiaomi 12T Pro from 12GB + 256GB the price, for the first week, is 749.99 euros.





The vacuum cleaners

There is no company, especially Chinese, that does not have a handyman robot vacuum cleaner in its catalog. Xiaomi has been trying for a few years, with good results, but the Robot Vacuum X10 + really seems a step forward. Coupled with its smart base station, this vacuum cleaner-scrubber is able to empty the garbage into the bin, clean the cloths, refill the water tank, keep the cloth moist and dry itself to avoid retention. of moisture and odors when not in use.

It is designed to clean all types of floors: the mop lifts itself up when the ultrasonic sensor automatically detects the carpets, and accurately collects dust particles with a suction power of 4,000Pa. The double rotating brushes are able to perform a pressure cleaning to remove the most stubborn stains. All this combined with a patented system that allows the Robot Vacuum X10 + to avoid objects in its path and to clean with a perfect finish thanks to a dual-line laser and an RGB camera. Xiaomi specifies that the images are not transmitted to any server and privacy is absolutely respected, and as proof of this there is also the certification of TÜV Rheinland.

The Robot Vacuum X10 + will be on sale from 10 October at 899.99 euros on mi.com and Xiaomi Store Italy. For the launch phase, those who purchase the product will receive the Mi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L bundled.





The two Truclean W10 Wet Dry Vacuum are the first dry and wet vacuum cleaners of the Chinese brand. Thanks to an intelligent dirt detection system, the integrated adaptive function allows you to automatically adjust the cleaning power according to the amount of dust identified.

Truclean W10 Ultra Wet Dry Vacuum is equipped with a high temperature mode at 75 ° C able to guarantee a more thorough cleaning. It can also self-clean, fill with water and dry automatically thanks to an all-in-one smart base station. Truclean W10 Pro Wet Dry Vacuum, on the other hand, is ideal for rooms with hard-to-reach corners and edges, thanks to the tangle-free roller brush and 90-degree adjustable handle that allows you to effectively clean under furniture.

Truclean W10 Ultra and W10 Pro Wet Dry Vacuum will be available on mi.com and Xiaomi Store Italy from 10 October, respectively at 799.9 euros and 599.9 euros.





TVs with Google Assistant

Xiaomi TV Q2 televisions have 4K Quantum Dot screens, and ambient light sensors present to intelligently detect ambient brightness and optimize image parameters. There is no shortage of Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos for cinema video and audio. The Google TV system is integrated into the three models, an absolute novelty for Xiaomi TVs, which will offer personalized content and the possibility to choose between different sources of entertainment. The new Xiaomi TV range can also act as a smart home control hub thanks to Google Assistant and built-in microphones.

The Q2 TV series will be available in Italy on mi.com, Xiaomi Store Italia and Unieuro from 17 October at 599.99 euros (50 inches), 699.99 euros (55 inches) and 899.9 euros (65 inches). Until 27 October they can be purchased for 549.99 euros, 649.99 euros and 799.99 euros.





Bracelet or watch?

The Smart Band 7 Pro goes beyond the usual smart bracelet, to actually arrive at the status of a smart watch, both in design and in functions. Equipped with a 1.64 “high resolution rectangular AMOLED display, it is easier to use thanks to the larger display area and auto-brightness function. Allows you to receive calls and messages, water resistant up to 5 ATM and has a battery that lasts up to 12 days. It allows you to monitor sleep and over 110 specific sports activities. The novelty is the integrated GNSS system, which allows faster positioning detection and more accurate path.

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro, in Black and Ivory colors, will be on sale from 7 October at 99.99 euros on mi.com and Xiaomi Store Italy. For the first two weeks the early bird price is 79.99 euros.





Tablet e cuffie bluetooth

The Redmi Pad tablet has four speakers with Dolby Atmos and a 10.61 “screen with 90Hz refresh rate. It is the first tablet in the world to receive SGS certification for reducing eye strain and has achieved TÜV certification. Rheinland for eye protection in low light conditions Thanks to the 8MP and 105 ° ultra-wide angle front camera and FocusFrame technology, Redmi Pad is also perfect for group video calls.

Available in Graphite Gray, Moonlight Silver and Mint Green, the new tablet will be on sale from 5 October tomorrow in a double configuration, 3GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB, respectively at 299.99 euros and 349.99 euros. The basic version will be available on mi.com, at the promo price of 279.9 euros for 48 hours. The 4GB + 128GB one will instead be available on Xiaomi Store Italy and in the main consumer electronics chains, at the launch price of 329.9 euros.





Redmi Buds 4 Pro and Redmi Buds 4 will also arrive on the Italian market characterized by an elegant design and excellent battery life: 30 hours and 36 hours of autonomy thanks to the charging case. Five minutes of charging is enough for one hour of music playback on the Buds4 and for two hours on the Buds 4 Pro. Thanks to the dual transparency mode, you can hear what is happening in your surroundings without removing the earphones from your ears.

Great for calling and audio conferencing, Redmi Buds 4 feature dual-microphone noise cancellation, while Redmi Buds 4 Pro offer three-microphone noise cancellation, paired with AI voice algorithms to accurately identify human voice and ambient noise.

Redmi Buds 4 Pro, in Black & White colors, and Redmi Buds 4 in White color will be on sale respectively at 99.99 euros and 69.99 euros from October 17 on mi.com, Amazon and Xiaomi Store Italy.