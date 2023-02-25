At the beginning of 2009, an interview with Rita Levi Montalcini. The scientist was in great demand in those days: soon she would have turned 100 and I had convinced Paolo Giordano to meet her for the cover story of the first issue of Wired. I was therefore very curious to read what the scientist had said to Concita De Gregorio, who at the time directed the Unit. It was a historic interview, with a person who is about to cross the milestone of the century alive and at a certain point the fateful question arrived: “What do you think was the greatest invention of the century?”. And Rita Levi Montalcini replied: “And you ask me? Internet”. It was an astonishing response for Italy in 2009 which had outlawed public wifi and continued to postpone investments in broadband leaving large areas of the country without a network. And it was all the more astonishing because it came from a scientist who had spent her whole life in biology and not in computer science. But it was a brilliant answer. “Internet!”.

This episode came to my mind while scrolling through the great research that SWG did for Italian Tech on the occasion of Safer Internet Day 2023. Theme: Italians and smartphones. It all started with a disconcerting report by a Senate inquiry commission from the previous legislature, which concluded by stating that smartphones are addictive “like cocaine” and that young people are “brainless” due to their excessive use. they do. All without citing a source, a fact, anything that could support such a clear-cut thesis. The report had been ignored by all, except the new Minister of Education and Merit who had cited it to reiterate the ban on smartphones at school. But if those sentences had really been taken seriously, smartphones would have had to be banned all the time, not just at school. The SWG research, which we present here, aims to understand how we use smartphones, what we use them for and with what effects. But the first question is an introductory question: what was the greatest innovation/invention in history? See also PS5 Slim thin and light console may be launched in 2023 | It will not be called Slim, weight loss has another purpose

Rita Levi Montalcini would have liked the answer: the Internet wins, ahead of vaccines and antibiotics, then the computer, the light bulb and the smartphone (which therefore beats TV, radio, airplane and train, to name a few). This already tells us a lot about the consideration of this tool for which it is difficult to identify a single inventor while there is no doubt as to who was the person who understood what use we would make of it by creating the technological product that changed the world like no other other in the last fifteen years: Steve Jobs, who launched the iPhone on January 9, 2007. Since then everything has changed. In 2007, a total of 122 million smartphones were sold; since 2014, the ceiling of one billion units per year has been exceeded and since then, about one and a half billion have been added every year. In practice, one inhabitant of the Earth in six changes their mobile phone every year. But let’s go back to Italy. For three out of four Italians, the smartphone improves our lives; among young people this figure is even higher but in any case those who think that instead we are worse off – like the senators in the report mentioned at the beginning – are 17 percent.

What exactly makes our lives better? Here the answers get interesting: first and foremost, access to information. Is one always on the cell phone? Maybe he’s reading a newspaper, or watching a television website, or studying some scientific paper. This is followed by the movements (that is, the fact of being able to move and remain connected); online purchases, access to public administration services which has finally become digital in Italy. And then the banking services (who still goes to the counter?); work (smart working); the school (not just the DAD); and obviously entertainment, understood in a broad sense, we entertain ourselves with the smartphone also to overcome boredom at times.

Obviously a tool with so many essential functions is a part of us. Those who consider it superfluous are just 4 percent. The others use it all day long: not negligible numbers of people use it as a personal trainer, to manage their diet or keep an eye on their vital signs. It is clear, even taken for granted, that doing without it is a problem: it is above all the very young who say that it would arouse boredom, impatience, sadness and anguish in them. But even one in two baby boomers admits that he has “negative emotions.” Why? For fear of losing the memories that the smartphone holds, or personal data, contacts in the address book and more generally not being able to communicate. In general, four out of ten people would feel “left out”.

The theme of passive fruition sees a clear division between young people and adults: the vast majority of generation Z say they also use it for boredom, as a last gesture before sleeping, to overcome embarrassment and sometimes without even realizing it. Many say they turn it off or silence it, to be able to do something else better, like reading a book, writing, talking to a friend; 17 percent of people, on the other hand, never leave. Among the most used actions is the fact of deactivating notifications but there are many who resort to the do not disturb mode in certain situations, proving that they have thus achieved a balanced relationship with this tool.

The issue of young children is the real alarm point of all research. Although the law imposes a limit of 13 years to start using many digital services, 75 percent of children between 6 and 9 use a smartphone regularly. It’s a huge fact that makes you think even more by crossing it with the answers on what forms of control parents exercise: the “parental control” functions to set time limits and types of usable apps are adopted by only one out of four families; most of the parents of these children limit themselves to a “comparison for a more informed use” without setting any real limit; nineteen percent of parents say that their children use smartphones independently. It’s an irresponsible attitude that doesn’t take into account the dangers that exist on the net: it’s like leaving a child alone in a square. See also Support Meta Quest to create 3D models Adobe released Substance 3D Modeler The data is not very different in the age group between 10 and 13 years where almost all children/teenagers now have a smartphone – except for 4 percent; and the number of those who do it “in total autonomy” is rising significantly. From 14 to 17 years the “parental control” and remains only, in 24 percent of cases, a comparison for a conscious use.

In this framework in which the real problem is the parents of young children, not the boys, the issue of addiction is brought back into reasonable lines. The smartphone is not comparable to cocaine, cigarettes and gambling which are real pathologies. And excessive use affects everyone, not just the young; and this carries the risk of low self-esteem, lack of empathy, depression and alienation; with a difficulty in making decisions and memory problems which for the majority of people also affects adults.

On the contrary, students consider the smartphone a precious “ally to deepen and learn”, or to optimize times, in short, hurry up with homework; even if the majority of people, including young people, believe that it is better not to use it at school so as not to get distracted.

by Riccardo Luna, Annalisa D’Aprile, Claudio Campanella (Accenture MediaTech), Eva Csuthi (Accenture MediaTech) and Daniele Testa (Accenture MediaTech)