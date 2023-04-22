Smartphones that no longer run WhatsApp

WhatsApp keeps adjusting its system requirements. TECHBOOK reveals on which smartphones the messenger no longer works.

It is common practice for developers to require a specific OS version to use their app. Because older versions of iOS and Android are often not compatible with modern functions or pose a security risk due to missing patches. WhatsApp also has minimum requirements that are constantly being adjusted. Smartphones with operating systems that are no longer supported will then no longer receive updates and security patches. Sooner or later this can lead to WhatsApp not running at all.

WhatsApp could end support for several million smartphones

The current beta version (2.23.9.2) of WhatsApp for Android smartphones increases the minimum requirement to version 5.0 (Lollipop) of the operating system, as insider WABetaInfo discovered. The beta is only a preliminary version in which the company tests changes and new functions. As a rule, these also arrive in the official WhatsApp app. According to Statista, Android versions older than Android 5.0 still run on 0.47 percent of all devices. With more than three billion Android devices in active use, according to Google, several million smartphones would lose access to WhatsApp as a result. Affected devices that cannot update to newer Android versions include:

Samsung Galaxy S3 (maximal Android 4.4 KitKat)

LG Optimus G (maximal Android 4.4.2 KitKat)

Samsung Galaxy Nexus (maximal Android 4.3 Jelly Bean)

Sony Xperia SL (maximal Android 4.1.2 Jelly Bean)

HTC Desire X (maximal Android 4.1.1 Jelly Bean)

Motorola Razer Maxx (maximal Android 4.1.2 Jelly Bean)

Messenger last adjusted the minimum Android requirements in 2021. Since then Android 4.1 (Jelly Bean) is required. In May 2022, on the other hand, the company raised the entry hurdle for iPhones. Currently, at least iOS 12 must be installed on an iPhone in order to be able to use WhatsApp. This means that the iPhone 5 and 5C, which can only update to iOS 10.3.3, have lost support.

WhatsApp no ​​longer supports these operating systems

Android version 4.0.4 (Ice Cream Sandwich) and older

iPhone iOS 11 and older

Nokia Symbian S60

BlackBerry OS and BlackBerry 10

Nokia S40

All mobile Windows operating systems (Windows Mobile und Windows Phone)

It is no longer possible for owners of the affected smartphones to create new WhatsApp accounts or to re-verify an existing account. WhatsApp announced that other functions can be switched off at any time because they are no longer actively developing these systems.

Users can now do that

First of all, affected users should check their smartphone to see whether a system update is available that updates to a newer operating system version. Under certain circumstances, those who have resisted new updates will have to bite the bullet.

All those who can no longer use WhatsApp with their old smartphone have many cheap alternatives to choose from. You can find recommended and, above all, WhatsApp-enabled smartphones in various price ranges in our large comparison tests:

WhatsApp recommends these system requirements

Android with OS version 4.1 (Jelly Bean) and newer

iPhone with iOS 12 and newer

Select phones running KaiOS 2.5.0 and newer, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2

If users have a smartphone with one of the operating system versions listed, they can install WhatsApp and verify their phone number for use.

WhatsApp support for other systems has long since been dropped

WhatsApp first announced in a blog post in 2016 that it would “focus on the mobile platforms used by the vast majority” in the future. The further development of the messenger on expiring platforms such as Windows Mobile and BlackBerry 10 is simply not worthwhile, since the number of users is falling anyway. The shutdown of services is also forcing those who just don’t want to let go to switch to a new operating system that still gets security updates. WhatsApp keeps updating this list of devices that are no longer supported.

