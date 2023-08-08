smartwatches and earbuds coming soon

At the beginning of August, Nothing announced the CMF sub-brand, which will take care of the production of low-cost devices that will complement the company’s mid-range and medium-high range. Today, finally, let’s find out what the first CMF branded devices to get to the market.

According to what GSMArena reports, the first CMF-branded devices will be a smartwatch and a pair of earbuds, which would have already been registered by the company with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the main certification linked to the world of hi-tech for the Indian market. Already at the time of the announcement of the sub-brand CMF, the CEO of Nothing Carl Pei had confirmed that the company would be working on a smartwatch.

On the other hand, Nothing has never produced any smart watcheswhile the offer of earbuds of the company includes three products, namely the Nothing Ear(1), the Nothing Ear(Stick) and the Nothing Ear(2). The two CMF products have respectively codename D395 (the smartwatch) and B163 (the headphones) on the BIS database. In all likelihood, therefore, the Indian market will be the one in which CMF products will be launched first: It is also possible that CMF is a company designed almost exclusively for Indiawhere in fact the Nothing products enjoy particular success.

As we said, the CMF smartwatch would be the first ever produced by Nothing, therefore a limited launch to the Indian market would be a real waste. As regards the earbudsinstead, one of them release outside of india seems unlikely, since they would end up for compete with the Nothing Ear on markets where they could sell very little, even with a pricetag reduced.

Unfortunately, there are no other details on CMF’s smartwatch and earbuds at the moment: specifically, it remains to be seen whether thesmart watch will run Wear OS as its operating system or if instead it will be equipped with a proprietary OS. In any case, by triangulating the BIS data with that of the FCC, GSMArena discovered that Nothing relied on suppliers who have already worked on smartwatches and headphones for other brands in the past, including JVC, HMDX and Monster.

