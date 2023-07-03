SMEs with capital and ideas, but digital doesn’t work

In an increasingly connected world that evolves at a frenetic pace in terms of business, skills and technology, the constant and progressive vocation todigital innovation it is the only antidote that can future-proof companies. If for the Italian small and medium enterprises this mindset is far from natural, even if only for the historical baggage it carries with it, for the startup it is certainly more physiological, if only because they are born and grow up in the age of digitisation. In any case, if our country wants to ensure adequate competitiveness in the years to come, there is no alternative: we need to support, support and train those who do business at 360 degrees, from training to technology through exports, sustainability and finance .

This could summarize the union of intent that emerged during the event to present the plan “Ambition Italy #DigitalChamps“, organized by Microsoft. The event, staged in Milan last week, brought together some of the realities involved in the program for the digitization of high-potential startups and SMEs launched in our country by the technological giant. The presence of the top managers of Sace, Elite – Euronext Group, Cerved e LinkedIni.e. the partners who have decided to respond to the system challenge launched by Microsoft, was an opportunity to analyze the most pressing challenges awaiting the Italian ecosystem, which can no longer be postponed.

“We have been analyzing the difference in productivity and competitiveness of the Italian system compared to other countries for years. The certainty is that the crazy gap generated in the last 20 years is due to little investment in technology, but certainly not because there was a lack of capital. Indeed, despite the recent shocks, SMEs have strengthened themselves financially – he explains Andrea Mignanelli, ceo of Cerved – There is instead a cultural and technical lack of small and medium-sized entrepreneurs, who are ingenious in what they do but not yet from a technological point of view: our digitization score identifies in just 3.8% the percentage of SMEs qualifying as having a high digitization rate. We have adhered to this plan because it goes to the heart of the problem, that is to encourage a cultural transition that leads to investing in technology as well as in quality, people and machinery”.

The absence of a capital limit also emerges from the observatory of Elite and the Euronext Group. “The gap has nothing to do with resources of a financial nature, given that today there is a great overabundance of capital. Rather, two other types of capital are missing: on the one hand, skillson the other hand relations – observes the CEO March Tests – Today innovation is certainly one of the main aspects that a third party investor, financial or industrial, takes into great consideration because the world is moving in this direction. Then there is also a theme of governance e you leadership, because a great capacity for dialogue with finance is needed. For example, a small and medium-sized traditional company struggles to summarize a business model in a few words and minutes. He often values ​​history and tradition, which are certainly an asset, but investors want to see the future.”

Who manages to innovate, or even better digital sustainabilityits DNA is also more competitive abroad, as he recalls Antonio Frezzachief Marketing & SME sales of Sace: “In Italy more than elsewhere sustainability, innovation and sustainability feed each other. The only component of our GDP that grows robustly and continuously is theexportwhich this year will exceed 660 billion with an increase of 7% compared to 2022. If this is the starting point, we must ask ourselves what results we could achieve if we accelerated on digitization, innovation and sustainability – underlines Frezza – Today companies that invest in sustainability grow by five percentage points more than the average and those investing in digitization are likely to acquire an export share four times higher than the others. The promotion of a digital and sustainable transformation is therefore essential to acquire market shares and exports”.

Transformation which, however, is impossible to face without the adequate skills, which are also at the center of an unprecedented revolution. “With the same role, skills have changed by 25% in the last 5 years and will change by a further 44% in the coming years – observes Marcellus Albergoni, country manager of LinkedIn – Native digital companies have an advantage because they are used to change, while family or more traditional companies suffer from the fear of letting go of a world they know to dive into something less known. We are committed to training the skills necessary to stay on board a rapidly changing job market and over time we have built a digital world based on the concept of credibility, where one can promote one’s career, one’s professionalism and one’s history in front of nearly a billion people and 60 million companies. The goal must always be to explore and we want to be the ideal environment to do so”.

