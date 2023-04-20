Smeup acquires Zerod and Simea and grows in documentary

The acquisition policy initiated by smeepa Brescia-based company of reference in the Italian IT landscape, with two important operations in the field of document solutions which increase the group’s skills in this strategic line of business. In particular, in mid-December 2022 the acquisition of the 100% of the shares of Zerod Srl, a company from Montichiari (BS) specialized in ICT consultancy for companies with a focus on Document solutions. The acquisition of the 60% of the capital of Simea Srl, a Treviolo (BG) company, with an option to purchase a further stake up to 100%. With the acquisition of Simea, the skills in the world of outsourced services in the document field are consolidated: from document conservation, to the optical acquisition and relative digitization of documents, but also outsourced back office activities and workplace management. To guarantee continuity for resources, customers and the market, the management of Zerod and Simea will maintain their current managerial and operational duties and the roles of all current collaborators will also remain unchanged.

Smeup strengthens the offer of application solutions in Document Management

In thirty years, Zerod and Simea have supported companies in the transformations imposed by innovation by providing solutions and support in the world of documents with the competence and timeliness required by the sector. The choice of SMEUP SpA in terms of acquisition of these two realities fits into one wider-ranging strategy on Document Management issues.

How to automate document management with digital, intelligent and interactive tools? Digitization of documents

In fact, the purchase of Zerod and Simea allows SMEUP SpA to enrich and consolidate its range of skills in the Document area, with the aim of supporting customers by expanding the offering it already sees in Archive and Globe two very popular solutions by companies and at the same time strengthening the presence in Italy.

With revenues of 73 million euros in 2022, in continuous growth, smeup has the ambition to become global leader in application solutions for businesses, thanks also to the consolidated skills of Zerod and Simea. With Zerod and Simea, smeup aims to develop new synergies by strengthening its proposal in the document field. The strategy of growing by external lines passing through long-term industrial projects it is the one that has contributed over the years, and will continue to do so in the coming years, allo Sustainable Development of corporate business performance.

The evolution of the documentary and the strategic vision of smeup

“These operations are part of a much broader strategic vision on the documentary theme – he declares Silvano Lancini, President of smeup – In the near future we will give ever greater importance to a document system integrated with management solutions. This strategic path, which began some time ago and which will continue in the coming years, will allow for a broader perspective at the level of integration and will involve all currently distributed products. The goal is to allow the user to manage and use documents right where they are. The archiving places could be multiple, thus configuring an important development of document solutions, an issue of great importance in the future of our company. Smeup’s vision, in fact, is to bring the customer a flexible Document Management solution, capable of easily integrating into its information system, efficient due to the ease of access to documents, secure through the management of permits and authorizations and scalable, therefore in capable of supporting large volumes of documents. A document management software therefore that guarantees time savings, better collaboration between people and optimization of resources”.

Zerod and Simea join smeup for continuous and integrated growth

“We are happy to have taken this step, which leads our Company into a solid, rapidly developing group, which will guarantee continuity of growth for our structure. This operation constitutes a springboard in the growth path of our companies. We strongly believe in the industrial plan of smeup and we will work in the coming months to finalize the integration of resources and skills” he comments Guglielmo Trivella, founder of Zerod.

“It is with great satisfaction that we seize this opportunity which will allow us to be part of this important group. We are convinced of the choice made because today it is essential to be able to integrate different services in order to satisfy a wider range of customers. The opportunity to be a player of a winning team and to contribute makes us very happy. We know we have high-level teammates, with whom we will be able to write the future we have planned together” he adds Maurizio Bolognini, Director of Simea.