Smeup and FuturEd invest in Taylora

the sector ofEdTech is constantly growing and to be talked about this time is Taylora, one Italian startup which has just obtained a loan of 150,000 euros and has reached 3,000 subscribers on its “www.taylora.com” platform designed to collect and create training resources, teach and sell their courses quickly and easily.

Founded by Marco Dal Colle and Marco Casotto, two Venetians with over twenty years of experience in the world of trainingTaylora is proposed as the Italian reference platform for sharing knowledge.

The young company was selected and accelerated in the second batch of 2022/2023 by FuturEd, the startup accelerator dedicated to edutech which is part of the National Accelerator Network promoted by CDP Venture Capital SGR. Thanks to this collaboration, Taylora obtained her first investment round, in which Smeup also participated through the CVC S2Capital. The funds raised will be used to consolidate the technical development team and expand the startup’s customer base.

Creating, sharing and selling knowledge online has never been easier

Active since March of this year, Taylora offers a platform that allows anyone to create and use online courses for free. Users can collect various types of materials, such as pdfs, videos, images, audio and links, and create new content (quizzes, tests, surveys), but also combine these elements to develop personalized learning paths, webinars, frontal lessons and coaching sessions. Furthermore, the platform allows you to sell courses, events and contents and to receive payments quickly and easily.

In the first two months of activity, Taylora has already won over three thousand subscribers, more than a hundred of whom have begun to share their knowledge generating content on a wide range of topics, ranging from business consulting to programming, through fitness lessons, courses on cyberbullying, gamification and even initiatives aimed at barmen or aspiring pole dancers. This variety of content demonstrates the versatility and broad potential of the platform.

The investment of Smeup and FuturEd for a new paradigm in training

The investment of Smeup, leader in the Italian IT panorama, and of FuturEd, represents a valid one bet on the future of online training. The convergence between technology and training is increasingly evident and Taylora stands as a point of reference in this area.

Taylora’s development plan involves increasing the number of registered creators and the continuous development of the platform, as well as consolidating its position in the Italian market. Furthermore, the startup aims to enter the B2B sector and is already planning a new funding round to develop new features and expand its presence in this specific segment.

The combination of training and technology for a successful future

Marco Dal Colle and Marco Casotto, founders of the platform, argue that the knowledge of each individual is of fundamental importance and must be shared with the world. They believe in the value that each person can generate for others and are committed every day to making sharing knowledge a common habit, similar to sending a voice message or writing a post.

In this ambitious enterprise, Smeup and FuturED proved to be the ideal partners, offering an indispensable springboard. Smeup, with its highly prestigious industrial profile, has proved to be the perfect strategic partner, able to provide technical, commercial and financial support. On the other hand, the acceleration provided by FuturED has come at the right time, allowing Taylora to learn a lot and make connections with individuals and organizations who believe in their vision and continue to offer support.

Silvano Lancini, President and CEO of Smeup, underlines the importance of focusing on training as a tool for cultural growth and how technology must be at the service of man. Investing in Taylora means bringing Smeup’s customers an innovative solution focused on the subject of training. “If the past was information technology. The future will be education technology. We invest in Taylora starting from this assumption, which represents one of the values ​​of our company”.

