Smoothie-Mixer Nutribullet Pro 900 im Test

IAfter all, 70 percent of Germans eat fruit and vegetables every day. Or drink? If you look at the unbroken hype surrounding smoothies, many consumers would rather put a glass to their mouth than a fork. Because the colorful drinks are expensive in the supermarket, mixers for the kitchen are booming. Such devices have been around for a long time. That’s why manufacturers like Bosch, WMF, Zwilling or Sage advertise with stand mixers that are specially tailored to the preparation of smoothies.

Despite the strong competition in this country, the Nutribullet brand has made room on the market. Even if the company offers larger blenders, the handy Original, Go and Pro models are more attractive. They all work on the same principle, which makes mixing pretty easy. It is enough to press the filled container down. The engine starts, the blades rotate and the contents are dismembered. If you don’t want to keep the container pressed down all the time, turn it briefly to the right and it locks into place. Since Nutribullet recommends mixing for no longer than a minute anyway, we usually saved ourselves this twist in the test. On the competing products, the container must always be locked because the motor is operated with a button on the front.

But that was it with the exclusive features of this model. As with most smoothie blenders, the blades are on the underside of the lid, and there is an integrated holder at the top that connects when inserted into the base. Pack pears, berries or oranges with ice cubes or some liquid in the container, screw on the lid with the blades pointing down, turn it upside down and put it on the base. As mentioned: Now all you have to do is push the container of the Nutribullet down.

Less cleaning effort

As its name suggests, the Pro 900 selected for the test has 900 watts ready to turn fruit and vegetables into a liquid. A cross blade rotates, under which sits a double blade bent downwards. Two wings of the cross blades are directed upwards at different heights. The purpose of this arrangement is clear: all pieces in the container that sink due to gravity will sooner or later be hit by a blade due to the wide mixing zone. Eventually every part got hit.

