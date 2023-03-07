Whether on a smartphone or PC: Screenshots are practical tools for capturing the content of the screen and sharing it with others. You may have already discovered that Windows offers a built-in snipping tool for this. In the professional environment, however, the app is not very efficient – because you cannot do much more with it than simple screenshots. There are many alternative programs with more functions, but how do you convince your employer to invest in such a purchase?

A little research helps here. Find out what special screenshot software can do that you can’t do with the Snipping Tool. If you can explain to your manager how a better screenshot program can produce impressive results for your company with less effort, you’ll almost have the software license in your pocket.

In this article, you will learn how to use the screen recording software Snagit to easily take screenshots on your computer and edit them extensively.

Basically, when choosing the best screenshot program, it all depends on what you need from the software and what budget you have available. Compared to the Windows Snipping Tool, Snagit comes up with a variety of practical functions that make your everyday work easier:

function Snagit Snipping Tool Screenshots ✓ ✓ Scrolling Screen Captures (Panorama Screenshot) ✓ Text recognition with OCR technology ✓ Animated GIF files ✓ Easy highlighting and annotations ✓ ✓ Advanced image processing ✓ Screen Video (Screencast) ✓ Webcam recordings ✓ Moving objects on the canvas ✓ list function ✓ templates and stamps ✓ Audio recording of system audio and microphone ✓ screen drawing ✓ cut video ✓ Create video from images ✓ Advanced sharing options (file, link, Slack, Google Drive, etc.) ✓

Who is Snagit for?

Snagit is more than just a screenshot tool. With its extensive features, it is ideal for companies that want to upgrade their internal and external communication. It doesn’t matter if you’re a PC or Mac user, Snagit comes in two versions, so you can take stunning screenshots on Mac as well as on PC.

What advantages does Snagit offer as an alternative to the Snipping Tool?

In addition to the possibility of professionally editing images, Snagit’s video recording function should be mentioned here. In addition to taking screenshots, Snagit also lets you record screen videos and convert them to animated GIF files if you wish. Keep in mind that the trend in corporate communication is moving towards moving images and that videos offer many advantages for the hybrid workplace. The Snipping Tool, on the other hand, is primarily intended to take snapshots of screen content for personal use or purely informal purposes.

What is the price difference between Snagit and the Snipping Tool?

The Snipping Tool is a free app that Microsoft introduced with Windows Vista. Snagit is paid but affordable compared to other software, and it’s a perpetual license, not a subscription. Special pricing applies to non-profit organizations, government agencies, schools and universities. Discounts for purchasing multiple licenses are also available.

With that brief overview of the differences between Snagit and the Snipping Tool in mind, it’s time to dig a little deeper into the benefits of Snagit.

5 reasons why Snagit is the better snipping tool

Here are five reasons why Snagit is a better alternative to the Snipping Tool for your corporate communications.

1. You want to visually enhance your screenshots

It is important to create visual content that is as meaningful as possible, both for marketing purposes and for internal process documentation. A TechSmith study shows that 41 percent of employees process information better when it’s conveyed visually. Almost half (48 percent) feel more attracted by moving images than by other means of communication.

This is where Snagit offers a clear advantage, as it offers a wide range of functions, including the ability to

take scrolling window or panorama shots to capture all important screen areas,

Record screen videos to demonstrate on-screen operations,

Create animated GIF files from a video to illustrate short tutorials and

Draw on the screen during recording to highlight important information with arrows, frames or bullet points.

2. You want to work more efficiently

When you take a screenshot with Snagit, it automatically opens in the built-in editor. There you have extensive editing functions at your disposal and after editing you can save it on your computer, share it via a link, send it to a program like Microsoft Word for further processing or use one of the other practical sharing options for images and videos. In addition, all screenshots are saved and displayed in Snagit Editor until you remove them. With the Snipping Tool, you only see your current screenshot, which is displayed in a new window.

3. You are looking for a snipping tool alternative with better editing features

If you want to take professional-looking screenshots, you will quickly find that the requirements for a screenshot program are a bit higher. In order to achieve an attractive result, certain functions are necessary to make professional changes.

There are many useful tools and formats available to you for editing a screenshot in Snagit. This allows you to direct the viewer’s attention to specific objects in the image with just a few clicks. Some handy tools at your disposal for this are:

Callouts

Frame

arrows

Stamp

Eraser

u. v. m.

With the tool List you can add numbering to your screenshots to illustrate step-by-step instructions.

And while Snagit might not be as advanced as image editors like Photoshop, you can definitely do some basic editing on your images and screenshots with Snagit Editor.

Other useful features that Snagit offers are blur and Simplify.It allows you to blur confidential information or personal data in your screenshots.

4. You need a screenshot tool that can capture text

Sometimes it would be useful if you could simply copy the text from a screenshot or a PDF. That’s no problem with Snagit’s Capture Text feature. Using optical character recognition (OCR), Snagit analyzes the letters and words in your image and converts them into text that you can extract and edit.

5. You want to create instructions with screenshots without much effort

This is where Snagit comes into its own. In Snagit Editor, you can combine individual images and screenshots into clear instructions or timelines with just a few clicks.

Simply select the images from the bottom bar in the editor that you would like to include in your guide and right click on an area in the image bar. From the menu that appears, choose combine images out of. Adjust the order and add subtitles to your pictures. Snagit then creates an image from the various frames that illustrates the desired process. This makes Snagit ideal for creating clear training materials, how-to guides, and product manuals.

Your result will be even more professional if you use one of Snagit’s handy templates.

So Snagit is much more than just a screenshot tool. It’s the perfect tool for anyone who wants to quickly grasp a process and create visual guides, tutorials, and documentation.

Summary: Snagit and Snipping Tool at a glance

Armed with these arguments, you should have no trouble convincing the executives in your organization that Snagit is a worthwhile investment as a snipping tool alternative. You can also support your pitch with a few illustrative examples. Download the full-featured free trial of Snagit now and take some annotated screenshots. A picture says more than a thousand words… you know. Once your managers see the benefits of Snagit for themselves, the convincing process is pretty much done.

