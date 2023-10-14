Snail Games and Angela Game Settle Lawsuit Over Copyright Infringement of Myth of Empires

In a long-standing legal battle over copyright and trade secret infringement, Snail Games and Angela Game have finally reached a settlement. The lawsuit, which lasted for two years, revolved around accusations that Angela Game’s “Myth of Empires” had misappropriated the source code from Snail Games’ “ARK: Survival Evolved,” developed by its American subsidiary Studio Wildcard.

The game, “Myth of Empires,” developed by China‘s Angela Game, is a cold weapon war set in an ancient Eastern Continent. With its high-freedom gameplay, the game integrates various elements such as survival, construction, management, and creation, providing players with a sandbox online experience where they can lead their tribes and engage in highly strategic battles to conquer cities. Initially launched on Steam as an early access game in November 2021, the game gained popularity, with an impressive peak player count of 48,000. However, it was later removed from the platform and can now only be purchased through the official website.

Snail Games claimed that the game infringed upon the source code of “ARK: Survival Evolved” and filed a lawsuit against Angela Game. The legal battle ensued in the U.S. Central Federal District Court, with both parties firmly defending their positions for two years.

After extensive negotiations, the two gaming companies have put an end to their legal disputes. Angela Game’s President, Yi Ling Zheng, expressed regret over the negative impact the lawsuit had on Snail Games’ performance. However, he also highlighted that both parties have now reached an agreement and will collaborate on the sales and development of “Myth of Empires.” As a result, Snail Games has dropped its lawsuit against the game for violating the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA).

With the settlement, Angela Game announced that “Myth of Empires” will once again be available on the PC store. Moreover, the game is set to launch globally on PS/Xbox home consoles in the first half of 2024, taking advantage of Snail Games’ resources for enhanced publicity and market exposure. Additionally, Snail Games USA has been invited to participate in the development of future downloadable content (DLC) and expansion packs, creating a mutually beneficial partnership between the two companies and ensuring the continued success of the game.

The settlement brings an end to the legal battle and offers a fresh start for both Snail Games and Angela Game. “Myth of Empires” fans can now look forward to accessing the game on multiple platforms and experiencing new content with the involvement of Snail Games.

