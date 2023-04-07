The world of Snapchat loves AR Lenses. One of the latest innovations in this sense is the Disgust Lenswhich turns Snapchatters’ facial expressions into a frown of disgust and, despite the name, is already gaining momentum on Snapchat.

Disgust, introduced about a week ago, has already been used by over 235 million Snapchatters. A universal phenomenon. Among the celebrities and influencers who have already tried it are the singer and actor Jared Letothe singer-songwriter Meghan Trainorthe ballerina and the tiktoker Charlie D’Amelio.

How to use the Disgust Lens on Snapchat

To access the Disgust Lens just open the Snapchat app and select the section Explorer Lens. Alternatively, you can scan the Snapcode found below.

The Disgust Lens is available globally and can be used with both the front and rear cameras. Meanwhile, the Lens has also gone viral on other social platforms, such as TikTok, Instagram and Twitter, where users use it to comment on embarrassing, cringe or funny situations. Snapchat suggests using it to comment on the iconic “#SadAffleck” by Ben Affleck or to react to the recent “bathroom feaston Kourtney Kardashian.

In short, be disgusted. Disgusted but happy.