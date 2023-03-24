From Qualcomm comes the revolutionary Snapdragon 7 Series mobile platform to deliver the latest premium experiences to more consumers. Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 offers outstanding CPU and GPU performance. They power fast, seamless gaming, dynamic low-light photography, and 4K HDR videography, experiences boost from artificial intelligence and high-speed 5G and Wi-Fi connectivity.

The Snapdragon 7 Series revolution

Christopher Patrick, senior vice president e general manager of mobile handsets, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Snapdragon is synonymous with premium mobile experiences. Today’s launch of the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 illustrates our ability to bring some of the most requested flagship features to our Snapdragon-7 series. Making them accessible to more people. We are committed to providing the most innovative solutions for satisfy the needs of consumers, our customers and the industry in general.

The performance? Excellent

Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 brings outstanding performance to the top of the 7-series, powering a series of legendary experiences. The Qualcomm Kryo CPU boasts peak speed up to 2.91 GHz, for more than 50% performance improvement. While the Qualcomm Adreno GPU offers 2X improved performance. Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 achieves up to 13% improved power efficiency throughout the system for extended daily use. On-device AI is built into the entire platform.

Also new for gaming

Gaming: Supported by select Snapdragon Elite Gaming features such as Auto Variable Rate Shading (VRS), Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 optimizes power and performance. Rendering the in-focus content at full resolution and the background of the scene at a lower resolution. The volume rendering it also adds unmatched realism to game scenes thanks to particle graphics. Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 features Snapdragon Sound with Qualcomm aptX for lossless music streaming and lag-free audio for gaming.

The mega low light mode

Capture: Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 features 18-bit triple ISP, allowing users to capture in mega low light mode. Taking 30 images and merging the best parts into one shot for brighter, clearer, more colorful photos. Users can capture over 4,000 times more camera data for extreme dynamic range with vivid color and clarity. Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 supports the capture of up to 200MP photos and triple-exposure offset HDR video from two cameras simultaneously.

Snapdragon 7 Series and artificial intelligence

AI: Built-in Qualcomm AI Engine delivers AI-enhanced experiences for maximum simplicity. Also featured is the Qualcomm Sensing Hub with a dedicated AI processor, powering context-aware use cases such as user activity recognition. Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 allows l’AI Super Resolution to intelligently scale game scenes or photos to get a higher visual quality from a low resolution image (from 1080p to 4K).

And finally the connectivity of Snapdragon Series 7

Connectivity: Thanks to the Snapdragon X62 5G Modem-RF system, Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 offers a download speed incredible, up to 4.4 Gbps. Plus outstanding energy efficiency. By supporting more networks, frequencies and bandwidths globally. For the first time in the Snapdragon 7 series, this platform includes support for 4G/5G Dual-Sim Dual Active (DSDA). So that consumers can use two SIMs when traveling or to separate work and personal communications. The model is equipped with the Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 mobile connectivity system to offer a very fast and responsive Wi-Fi up to 3.6 Gbps.