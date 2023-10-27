Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 & Snapdragon X Elite Introduced – Snapdragon Summit Day 1 – Technology Sloth

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is logically followed by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which is exactly what Qualcomm officially presented today at its annual Tech… er Snapdragon Summit. More CPU performance, more GPU performance and twice as much “AI” performance are on the agenda. The real highlight, however, is that Qualcomm is finally letting its Oryon chip out of the bag after the Nuvia takeover: Snapdragon And yes, that of course includes Intel and AMD, but also Apple. You don’t skimp on comparisons to the M3, M2 Max and Co. The question arises as to what kind of products and at what prices you will see the X Elite. Oh yes, and AI was also a very subtle topic.

