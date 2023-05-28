Home » Snapdragon 8+ sub-flagship “price reduction” bends! 3,099 RMB to buy 16+1TB version of Redmi K60
【MOBILE】When it comes to mobile phones with affordable prices, Xiaomi has to be mentioned. When the manufacturer announced the launch of the 16+1TB version of the Redmi K60 a few days ago, because the device uses the Snapdragon 8+ performance, it is a sub-flagship level, and the price may be different from other 1TB phones. ; However, the factory took advantage of the domestic 618 shopping festival to launch the sale at a preferential price of 3,099 yuan (about HK$3,440), implementing a “price reduction” bender.

According to Xiaomi’s earlier announcement on its official Weibo account of “Redmi Redmi Phone”, the 16GB RAM version Redmi K60 equipped with Snapdragon 8+ chipset will be sold at a reduced price across the board. The +512 version is priced at RMB 2,799 (approximately HK$3,110), together with the main 16+1TB version, it is priced at RMB 3,099 (approximately HK$3,440), and the price of the whole line is reduced by RMB 500.

There is a good chance that the Bank of China 16+1TB version Redmi K60, which will return to Hong Kong in the near future, not only has flagship mobile phone-level storage space, but also has 16GB RAM to bring a smoother system experience and allow more apps to reside in the system background. No need to reboot. The Redmi K60 is equipped with a 6.67-inch screen with a resolution of 3,200 x 1,440, a built-in 5,500mAh battery and supports 67W wired and 30W wireless charging. In terms of photography, the mobile phone also provides a 64-megapixel OIS triple mirror.

